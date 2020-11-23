Debunking myths and sage advice from Henley GP

HAVE you ever wondered what the spleen is and what it’s good for, what the world record is for holding one’s breath, or how the NHS actually works?

Dr Will Hearsey, a GP at the Hart Surgery in Henley, answers these questions and more in his debut book Health Notes: A GP’s Miscellany.

It comprises a total of 47 columns that have appeared in the Henley Standard titled An Apple A Day and subjects range from antibiotics and alcohol to vaccines and parts of the body.

Will, 35, said: “The idea of writing a column came out of a discussion with the surgery. We were thinking of ways that we could engage with the patient cohort and the wider community. We approached the Henley Standard and fortunately they felt the same way.

“Educating patients is important. There is a tremendous amount that patients could be doing to help themselves and I give them the detail to help them do that.

“But I wanted to make it as entertaining as possible, a bit like Bill Bryson’s book The Body: A Guide for Occupants. I was thinking of doing the exact same thing but he beat me to it.”

Will, who lives in Wokingham and has been a practising GP since 2017, says his favourite column was on antibiotics. “It was an important one,” he says. “I wanted to put away some of the myths associated with them, particularly around the time the coronavirus pandemic started.

“It touches on the efficiency of treatments, how perhaps for years antibiotics have been oversubscribed and I explained why some GPs choose not to prescribe them all the time nowadays.”

Will decided to put the columns in a book after some of his patients suggested it. He added: “Non-fiction books are pretty popular and everyone is keen to learn more about what’s going on in the world and themselves.”

• Health Notes: A GP’s

Miscellany costs £9.99 from Amazon.