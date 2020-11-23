Monday, 23 November 2020

Poems of lockdown

A RADIO presenter who wrote a poem for 67 consecutive days during the first national coronavirus lockdown has published them as a book.

Michael Bourton, who works for Marlow FM, was asked to write a poem for a pandemic support group in Marlow in March.

It was well received so he decided to keep it up and wrote one every day for the next two months, finishing in May. Topics include hoarding, social distancing and online drinking. Each poem has an illustration or photograph, often his Dalmatian called Bruce.

Michael is hoping to hold some recitals in Henley in the near future.

The Virus Poems costs £12.99 from Amazon and www.theviruspoems.com

