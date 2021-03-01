Monday, 01 March 2021

Library is 21

THE library in Grove Road, Sonning Common will celebrate its 21st anniversary in November.

The Friends of Sonning Common Library want to mark the occasion by buying 210 new books for both adults and children.

Each book must have been published for at least six months and already be listed on the Oxfordshire libraries catalogue. 

To make a suggestion, email friendsofsonningcommon
library@gmail.com 

