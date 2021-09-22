Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fancy reviewing for us?

Fancy reviewing for us?

THIS year’s Henley Literary Festival is running from October 2 to 10. As in previous years, the Henley Standard aims to provide unrivalled coverage — something made possible with the help of our readers. If you would be interested in reviewing for us, please get in touch saying which event(s) you would like to cover and whether you are already attending or would need a review ticket. If you are selected we will contact you to confirm the details. If interested, please email Matthew Wilson at arts@henleystandard.co.uk with “Henley Literary Festival reviews” in the subject line. Emails should also include your name and a daytime telephone number. Please note that a review ticket does not include backstage or press access.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33