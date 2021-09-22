Fancy reviewing for us?

THIS year’s Henley Literary Festival is running from October 2 to 10. As in previous years, the Henley Standard aims to provide unrivalled coverage — something made possible with the help of our readers. If you would be interested in reviewing for us, please get in touch saying which event(s) you would like to cover and whether you are already attending or would need a review ticket. If you are selected we will contact you to confirm the details. If interested, please email Matthew Wilson at arts@henleystandard.co.uk with “Henley Literary Festival reviews” in the subject line. Emails should also include your name and a daytime telephone number. Please note that a review ticket does not include backstage or press access.