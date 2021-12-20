Monday, 20 December 2021

Stonor publishes children’s sequel

THE second in a series of children’s books telling the mythical story behind Stonor Park’s Tumblestone Hollow adventure playground has been published — just in time for Christmas.

The Moon Witch and the Thief by Amy Sparkes and Steve Pearce is the follow-up to April’s The Legend of Tumblestone Hollow.

Aimed at children aged seven and up, it tells how the terrible Moon Witch tries to steal Tumblestone Hollow’s ancient and magical moon stone in order to discover its secrets.

The series is centred around the real-life stone circle at Stonor Park, which was built long before the 850-year-old manor house.

While the first book revealed how the magical stones came to be, The Moon Witch and the Thief tells how Tumblestone residents must fight to protect them from harm.

Both books are available to purchase from the Stonor Park shop and online from www.stonor.com

