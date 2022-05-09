Festival tickets in big demand

ORGANISERS of this year’s Wargrave Festival say they have been “blown away” by the demand for tickets.

A number of high-profile events have already sold out following a ticket sales day.

Ally Holloway, a member of the organising committee, said: “The ticket day was a huge success. People were queuing up from 5am.

“We were a little bit unsure about how it would go and were blown away by the response.

“We got the sense that everyone is desperate to get back to normal. They’ve been waiting almost three years for this.”

The 19-day festival in June will feature family events, theatrical and musical performances, culinary experiences, sport and a variety show as well as the traditional festival parade.

A new event for this year is Bikefest on Saturday, June 18, which is aimed at families and includes an adventure ride around Warren Row and Crazies Hill where riders collect clues at checkpoints.

There will also be 50km and 75km rides through the Chilterns.

Other popular events are the variety show, which is a kind of Wargrave’s Got Talent event where anyone can do a turn, Pub on The Green on the opening night and the festival ball.

The theme of the festival — the 23rd — is “Summer of Love” to reflect how villagers responded during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Holloway said: “It’s a celebration of the way we all treated each other. The love and kindness and neighbourliness we experienced here was very heartwarming.

“Covid has impacted the way we have been able to plan and made aspects such as sourcing marquees more complicated but we have managed to pull it all together.

“The great unknown was how people would feel. We took a bit of a punt and just said we were going to go for it and everybody felt the same way.”

The biannual festival has been running since 1975 and is a not-for-profit event with every penny raised going to community organisations.

It is returning this year after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

For more information, visit www.wargrave

festival.org.uk