16th year of festival

HENLEY Literary Festival will return this autumn in-person and online, with the dates and venues now confirmed.

The 16th annual event will take place from October 1 to 9 at various venues, including the town hall and the Kenton Theatre, which it has not used since 2018.

Festival director Harriet Reed-Ryan said: “Last year was our first time using a marquee as a major venue and it proved very popular as we made our return to in-person events.

“We have taken on board feedback and this year it will be an even better audience experience at Phyllis Court Club with food, drink and improved lighting around the venue. A

“We are thrilled that Baillie Gifford are extending their fantastic support of the Festival for another three years.”

Nearly all events will be streamed. These includeall the schools events, which frequently sell out.

Tickets will go on sale from July 18. For more information, visit https://

henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk