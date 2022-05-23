My Lilibet, a short story about girl who became the Queen

ON January 31, 1952, Albert Frederick Arthur George Windsor, George VI, King of the United Kingdom and the Dominions of the British Commonwealth, stood hatless on the flat roof of Heathrow Airport.

A cold wind lifted his thinning hair, shrivelling his scalp, making his eyes water. He breathed in slowly and carefully through his nose, trying to warm the air before it reached his single lung, his outward breaths condensing in icy spurts.

Lilibet would be watching him through the plane’s window and he mustn’t have a dreadful coughing fit. She knew he was desperately ill and had tried to postpone her tour of Australia and New Zealand.

“Lilibet, you must go,” he had said. “I let them down in ’49, when I had that wretched operation on my leg. We can’t let them down a second time. I’ll be here when you get back.”

He knew he wouldn’t. He would never see her again and was grief- stricken: she was a young woman, with two small children; soon she would have to take on all the burdens of monarchy.

What sacrifices would she have to make as she put the nation before her own happiness and those of her husband and children? Would she feel as wretched and afraid as he’d felt when he realised he was to become King?

Lilibet came into his study the night before his coronation. She was 11 years old, a serious, pretty child.

“Papa, can I talk to you, please?”

He put down the parchment on which were written the words he must proclaim the next day in Westminster Abbey. She placed her small, smooth hand in his.

“I’m sure you’ll be very good tomorrow, Papa. Will the crown be heavy? I hope it doesn’t fall off.”

He squeezed her hand. “If it does, you and Margaret mustn’t laugh.”

“I won’t, but I expect Margaret will.”

He pulled her to him and kissed her forehead. She smelt innocent, of lily-of-the valley soap and childhood.

“If she giggles you have my permission to send her to the Tower.”

Elizabeth smiled. “I’d enjoy that.”

“So, did you come to comfort me, or was there something else?”

She took a deep breath. “Now you are the King, this means that when you… die… I’ll be the Queen, won’t I?”

‘I’m afraid so, Elizabeth. I’m sorry. There isn’t anything I can do about it. It’s God’s will.”

“If I decide I don’t want to be Queen, I could abdicate, like Uncle David, couldn’t I?”

He closed his eyes, unable to answer.

She placed an arm round his neck. “You mustn’t worry. I won’t do that. You didn’t want to be King, did you? But you didn’t say no. You’re doing your duty. I’ll do mine, Papa. But please don’t die for years and years, will you? Then I’ll be Queen when I’m an old lady.”

“I’ll do my very best, Lilibet.” He pushed her gently away from him. “I must practise saying my lines for tomorrow.”

‘Shall I help you? I could be the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

“A great improvement,” he muttered. He handed her the parchment. “You’ve got far more to say than I have. Start there.” He tapped on the page.

She stood back, raised her head and began to read in a clear, high-pitched voice, her blue eyes sparkling as she intoned the solemn words.

She’s so confident. Thank God, she’ll be better at speech-making than he was.

The plane started to taxi to the runway. He saw a face at one of the plane’s windows. He was sure it was her. A hand was frantically waving to him. He raised his arm and waved back.

Lilibet had longed to be allowed to join the war effort. How they’d argued about it. She’d insisted on registering in 1942 but for once he’d put his foot down and hadn’t given her permission to be on active service until the spring of 1944, when she was 17.

He’d laughed when she presented herself in her khaki uniform.

“It’s absolutely hideous, Papa. Look at these!” She pointed to the offending flat serviceable shoes. “I hope Philip doesn’t see me in this outfit.”

Philip. So, she was still smitten.

“You insisted on joining. Perhaps you should have inspected the uniforms of the other services and chosen the one you liked best. I’m surprised you didn’t choose the WRAF, the colour would have suited you. I must say the shade mud doesn’t do you any favours.”

She threw her cap at him. “Papa, you aren’t fair. All your uniforms are gorgeous and you can choose from so many.”

She picked up the cap and pulled it over her forehead. “I don’t care. I’m looking forward to driving lorries and getting oily under a bonnet. I wish you’d let me stay with the other women at night and not have to come back to Windsor Castle.”

He shook his head, smiling at her determination. She was developing a mind of her own. “Be thankful I’m letting you do this.”

“You only allowed me to join because you know the war can’t last much longer. What has Mr Churchill said?”

“His words are for my ears only, Lilibet. Let’s hope they are never for yours.”

She linked her arm through his. “Amen, Papa.” She smiled up at him. “So, apart from the horrible colour, do I look smart?”

“Extremely. What does Margaret say?”

“Margaret’s madly cross. She hates it if I’ve got something she hasn’t, even if she doesn’t want it.”

“You’re chalk and cheese, chalk and cheese.”

“Mama thinks you spoil Margaret. Everyone says she’s your favourite. Is she, Papa?” she asked wistfully. “I try to do everything right, I know that’s expected of me, but Margaret gets all the attention, and she’s always doing the wrong thing.”

How could he tell her how much he loved them both but he had to make sure his Lilibet was ready for the terrible burden of the throne; she must be ready, schooled and confident for a life of service to their people.

With Margaret he could relax, laugh at her imaginative antics, her wonderful mimicry; all she would need to do was make a good marriage. She would have royal duties but she would be free compared to his Lilibet. “I love you both equally but in different ways. If I seem to care more for Margaret than you, it’s because you’ve so much more to learn than she has. I don’t want you to feel as I did when I came to the throne: unprepared, afraid and resentful.”

She hugged him tight. “Papa, the people love you. They know how hard you work and how much you care for them. You’re a great king.”

What a solace she was.

“Your Majesty, may I suggest you come in. This wind is freezing,” said an equerry.

He shook his head. “I’ll wait until the plane takes off.”

He hadn’t expected Lilibet’s childish passion for Prince Philip of Greece to last. She’d had a crush on him since she was 12 and asked if she could write to him. It hadn’t seemed that important, a 13-year-old girl and a young naval officer who might be blown to bits at any moment, exchanging letters. Where was the harm?

Then the pressures came in all directions. A husband must be found; a suitable husband — a British husband, for the future queen. There were three front runners: Charles Fitzroy, son of the Duke of Grafton; Johnny Dalkeith, son of the Duke of Buccleugh; and Charles Manners, Duke of Rutland.

“So, Lilibet, which one is it to be?’ he asked, scratching his head, not wanting her to choose any of them. He wanted to keep her with him a little longer.

“I like all of them. They’re all fun to be with but I don’t want to marry any of them.”

He was relieved. “Don’t worry. I’ll tell the Prime Minister you’re not ready for marriage.”

She moved from her armchair to sit with him on the settee. “I want to be married. I want to marry Philip.”

Somehow, he’d known it would come to this. “My dear, he would not be a popular choice for your husband.”

“I know. Mother isn’t keen on him. You must tell her to stop calling him ‘The Hun’. It isn’t fair. He fought for Britain, he’s a British citizen.” Her blue eyes flared as her chin tilted upwards.

“It doesn’t help that his sisters married German princes, he has no money and he didn’t even go to Eton. What’s more I don’t like the way your Uncle Dickie keeps pushing his nose in, lauding his credentials. Are you sure about this, Elizabeth?”

She clasped his hand and unblinkingly looked into his eyes. “I’ve never been surer about anything, Papa. If you won’t let me marry Philip, I won’t marry anyone. I will be the second virgin queen; I will follow my namesake.”

She married him. Their love for each other blazed through the nation. He understood such a love; he’d passionately loved and wanted Elizabeth, his wife — he still did. It had taken him two years to persuade her to marry him. She’d been afraid of the constricting life they’d have to lead; she didn’t think she could cope with life as a member of the royal family. If she’d known he’d be king, would she have consented?

My dear Elizabeths, my wife and daughter. You’ve given me strengths, been with me through such hard times. Now I must leave you both and my dear, mad

Margaret.

The plane lifted up above the runway, tilting towards its first stop, Africa and the sun. He lifted his arm again, though he knew she couldn’t see him. Farewell, Lilibet, future Queen. May your reign be long and happy, may your people love you. Serve them well, my daughter, my Lilibet, serve them well.