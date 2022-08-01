Crime fiction weekend back at college

ST HILDA’S COLLEGE in Oxford is hosting its crime fiction weekend later this month and on Saturday, the PD James dinner will feature a whodunnit written by author and Henley Standard reviewer, Philip Gooden.

This year’s event, which has been an annual fixture in crime novelists’ calendars since 1994 and went online during the coronavirus pandemic, will be a hybrid one.

In-person registration allows access to every lecture and event on the premises with a chance to revisit talks online for one month afterwards, while options include one-day and digital-only passes.

Overnight accommodation is available for weekend visitors.

Bestselling and respected crime writers will be gathering together at the college, to talk about all the writers and novels that have influenced their own works. With a theme this year of “Town and country: Green lanes to mean streets”, subjects covered include American Gothic settings, Australian landscapes and a tribute to writer Mo Hayder, who died last year.

The talks and discussions feature authors Mick Herron, Jake Kerridge, Elly Griffiths, Nadine Matheson, Imran Mahmood, Beth Lewis, Greg Buchanan, Leye Adenle, Abir Mukherjee, S.A. Cosby, Anna Bailey, Anthony J Quinn, Trevor Wood, Ann Cleeves, Peter May and William Shaw.

The proceeds from Saturday’s PD James dinner will go to support the work of the English School and students at the college, kindly endowed by the late author, who was an Honorary Fellow.

There will prizes awarded to best digital and in-the-room solvers clever enough to correctly work out whodunnit in Philip Gooden’s specially commissioned interactive murder mystery, Murder in Green.

When mercurial property developer Jack van Dal is murdered in his McMansion overlooking the River Isis, Inspector Andy Beech has four people on his radar. Who plunged a screwdriver into van Dal’s heart — his eco-warrior ex-wife; his stepson, an army veteran in line to inherit what’s left; a portrait artist he fiercely criticised; or a local restaurateur who needed his investment money?

The play stars Abir Mukherjee as Inspector Andy Beech, Elly Griffiths as Jack’s ex-wife, Jake Kerridge as the stepson, Mick Herron as the portrait artist and Nadine Matheson as the restaurateur.

St Hilda’s crime fiction weekend, “Town and country: Green lanes to mean streets” runs from Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14 in the setting of St Hilda’s College, Oxford.

For more information, visit www.st-hildas.ox.ac.uk/

