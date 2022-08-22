Great time to score for football book author

WITH the country still bathing in the glory of the England women’s football team winning the Euros, author Robin Bennett has picked the perfect moment to publish Fantastic Football, the second book in his Stupendous Sports series.

He says: “It couldn’t be a better time to write what we always intended to be an inclusive book on sport — inclusive in all kinds of ways.

“The idea of Stupendous Sports is sport for everyone, even if you’re just interested in reading about it and don’t play it.

“I was never a great sportsman but I played more or less everything, poorly.

“Luckily, I went to the Oratory Prep, the sort of school that just let me try everything.

“It didn’t matter whether you were small, skinny, not fast, massive, you know, whatever — they would always find something for you to do in any sport.”

Robin, 53, who lives in Queen Street, Henley, with his wife Helene and three children, says that most people would agree that women’s football had been “sidelined” until the Euros, which the Lionesses won with a 2-1 victory over Germany.

“It was amazing and great timing,” he says. “There’s lots about the women’s game in the book.”

The family were on holiday in France when the final took place at Wembley on July 31.

Robin says: “We were camping with some Germans and they were full of it, which considering we beat them was quite generous of them.”

The Stupendous Sports series was partly inspired by the Horrible Histories range of books, which also examine subjects using humour to make them child-friendly.

“I absolutely loved them,” says Robin. “When we were reading them to our children, I learnt things and that’s what Stupendous Sports is all about.”

The first book in the series, which was published last August, was called Rampaging Rugby. Robin says: “I wrote it with former All Black Conrad Smith. He was a professional rugby player for arguably the best side that has ever played the game and he said, ‘There are rules that even I don’t know’.

“He played in three world cups and won it twice. The second or third time I met him I said, ‘Do you know, the game you played against Australia in the 2015 World Cup in London was probably the best game of rugby I’ve ever seen?’ He looked at me as if I was a bit odd for remembering such a thing. I think it’s all in a day’s work for players.”

Robin found writing about football an education.

He laughs: “For hundreds of millions of people, it’s almost the most important thing in their lives.

“For me and probably a lot of my friends, football is a great release valve. I find it extraordinary that one sport can just be so much bigger than any other and change so many lives. That’s amazing.”

He adds: “Football’s rules change all the time and the biggest challenge for me was to make sure that I was up with the rules, as much as you can be.

“A lot of the time you try to explain, say, the offside rule, you say what it is and then kids will just go and look it up on Google anyway. But I think you need that prompt from a book.”

Robin hopes that Fantastic Football will strike the same note as the first book.

He says: “We noticed that Rampaging Rugby was very, very popular with reluctant reader children — that was the feedback we were getting from schools.

“I think that’s because you can dip into it and because it’s funny. That’s one of the things I’m happiest about.

“This is about trying to show that sport is for everyone. The book has got facts but it’s more about the fun and the spirit of the game and getting kids interested in it.

“A real bugbear in children’s publishing is getting the 68 per cent of kids who don’t really read, reading and the Book Council was very keen to promote the book.”

Robin, who is now working on a third book in the series, called Cracking Cricket, had his own sporting adventure with his children, Jude, 17, Victor, 16, and Hortense, 13, and Jude’s girlfriend Ellie Howlett, 17, while on their holiday.

They climbed Pic du Montaigu, a 2,300m mountain in the French Pyrenees, and played different sports on the way up, raising £827 for Sport Relief.

“I’d forgotten how hard it is to walk nearly 2km uphill,” says Robin. “I slashed my foot open when I was swimming in a lake, which is full of very small, sharp stones. That wasn’t fun.

“I was okay walking back but then it got infected.

“I’m better now but I just moaned and complained while my wife dug all the grit out of it.”

• Fantastic Football by Robin

Bennett is published by Firefly Press (£6.99).