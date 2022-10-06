Beatle’s widow reads her poetry at festival

OLIVIA Harrison recalled the loss of her husband 20 years ago while speaking at the Henley Literary Festival.

The wife of Beatles guitarist George read from her new book of poems dedicated to him during an appearance at Phyllis Court Club.

Mrs Harrison still lives at Friar Park, the home the couple bought.

She told the sell-out audience that she wanted to express the stories of George through poetry because it made it more personal. She said: “People who knew him out there, they were so focused on the huge whirlpool. I wanted to bring it back into here [touching her heart].

“To bring and distil my thoughts, as personal as I could get them. I wanted people to know what his physicality was like and express how he was.”

Mrs Harrison began writing poetry after her husband died and said it became a “crazy obsession”. “I think it happened after I had seven hours of amnesia,” she said. “My good friend neurologist suggested I read poetry for the next three days.

“I think something shifted in me and I was thrilled it was happening and they all poured out.”

Her book is called Came the Lightening and is metaphorically set in a garden.

Mrs Harrison said: “My life is set in the garden. The garden is a marker of life. I started by looking at the trees in the garden who have been my witness over the last 45 years.”

The poems start by describing the couple’s relationship, their similar working-class backgrounds and the humility which connected them as well as how she learned from him to “never hold back”.

They go on to describe what it was like to lose her life partner and, finally, in Death is Good for the Garden, the journey to moving on from grief.

Another speaker at the festival was Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, who talked about his latest history book The White Ship: Conquest, Anarchy and the Wrecking of Henry I’s Dream.

He took the opportunity to criticise the history curriculums for schools, saying that children “miss out on so much” because they’re only taught about “Hitler and King Henry VIII”.

Mr Spencer said: “I’m 58 and I’m probably the last generation who was brought up on a very wide arena of British history just as standard fare because history was compulsory when I was at school.

“Now it’s a niche subject and history teachers quite rightly have to attract people to their subject, so what they’re going to do is give you Hitler and Henry VIII and I’m afraid things like Henry I just drop off the chart.

“I think history is such an important subject, not in itself necessarily but for perspective and context. So, I would broaden the way this is taught because I think you miss out on so much if you don’t have it.

“But I realise I would be up against a lot of resistance.”

His latest bestseller is about the sinking of a vessel in the English Channel in 1120, killing the King’s son and heir to the throne.

Mr Spencer described that as “the greatest maritime disaster in British history”.

Other events this week that sold out included Lucy Worsley talking about her biography of Agatha Christie and Miles Jupp talking about his satirical and tragicomical novel History.

On Saturday, journalist Robert Hardman spoke about his book about the late Queen Elizabeth II. A minute’s silence was observed before the talk began.

Raynor Winn spoke about her Sunday Times bestseller Landlines.

The book describes a 1,000-mile walk with her husband along the Cape Wrath Trail, described as “the toughest and wildest Britain has to offer”, and onwards through Scotland and England to the South West Coast Path.

It is the third book in a series about journeys with her husband Moth, who was diagnosed with Corticobasal degeneration, became homeless after a bad investment and decided to walk the 630-mile South West Coast Path, as outlined in her first book, The Salt Path.

Organisers of the festival, which is now in its 16th year, say ticket sales have surpassed 21,000, which is only 3,000 off the sales record set in 2019.

Harriet Reed-Ryan, events director and programmer, said: “I didn’t think we would be anywhere near those figures and there are still more days to book tickets. It’s brilliant — better than I could have imagined.

“I’ve always had faith in the festival but it changed a lot during the pandemic and it really feels alive again and the crowd has been so amazing and supportive.”