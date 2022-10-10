Moving account of scandal

SPEAKING with incredible courage, Norman Scott relived the story of his life in what was a sometimes difficult to hear account of one of the biggest political stories of the Sixties, the Jeremy Thorpe scandal.

Scott’s early life, one of neglect and abuse at the hands of his mother, influenced the course of his whole life.

This is the story of an innocent and naive young man who just wanted to work with animals and make a life out of his love of horses, aspiring to work with them in the artistic sport of dressage.

However, his naivety laid him bare to being taken advantage of, firstly by a scoundrel horse trainer named Brecht Van de Vater and, latterly, by the MP Jeremy Thorpe, whom Van de Vater introduced him to.

What followed was a terrible period for Scott at the hands of Thorpe, who in a period when homosexuality was just becoming legal, was a high profile yet closeted gay man.

Scott, whose eyes often became misty as he recounted of the details, hadn’t even known what “gay” meant and soon found himself becoming Thorpe’s plaything.

He was hidden away in a Chelsea flat, wheeled out for fancy parties and socialite events as Thorpe’s arm candy.

His powerful account was at times heart-wrenching as he remembered details and precise quotes of what had been said and who did what to him and to others in amazing detail, as if it was yesterday.

As Thorpe became leader of the Liberal Party, Scott’s presence became more awkward for him. He was living a miserable life and just wanted to be happy; the abuse lasted for years but eventually Thorpe hatched a deadly plan to “take care” of him and hiring a hitman to kill him.

The hapless hitman befriended Scott and over a series of weeks even tried to warn him to be careful as someone was coming to get him.

In true movie style, on a windy night high on the moors in the lashing rain, the hitman lured Scott to his impending doom.

However, he didn’t bargain on Scott’s pitch black great dane Rinka coming along for the ride and it was this wonderful dog who ultimately saved him, taking the bullet that was meant for him.

Scott’s eyes filled with tears as he recalled the beautiful beast slipping away in his arms.

It was this moment that exposed Thorpe and ultimately brought to an end the years of sadness for Scott.

In 2018, Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw starred in a movie adaptation of the Thorpe/Scott story, A Very English Scandal, which Scott was consulted on, although he said certain aspects weren’t 100 per cent accurate.

His book, An Accidental Icon, makes for an excellent read and it’s heart-warming to know that, as Scott says, despite everything, he “got through it”.

He now lives on a Dartmoor farm, surrounded by “lots of dogs” and the animals he always longed to care for. He is, in his own words, “very happy”.

