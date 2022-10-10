Why women’s health is in crisis

ACTRESS Stephanie Farrell Moore says it’s no wonder that women’s health is in crisis with the preponderance of painkillers.

Too many simply pop a pill and struggle on, she says.

Stephanie, a mother of two from Henley, will be talking about the issue at the Henley Literary Festival on Sunday..

More particularly, she will be encouraging women to get to know their menstrual cycles

better.

Stephanie, 38, has written a book of poetry, Bleed Between The Lines, with the hopes of making it a less awkward subject.

She says: “Your period is your fifth vital sign, so it’s actually a really good overall indicator of how the rest of your health is.”

Originally from Edinburgh, Stephanie moved to Henley from Chiswick five years ago and was delighted to find the town had a literary festival.

“It made my heart sing,” she says. “We moved here in the October, when it was on, and I just went to as many events as I could.

“The following year, I went to an event at the town hall with a panel of female poets including Nikita Gill, who I love, and Ana Sampson, who had just released an anthology of female poetry called She is Fierce.

“I had been writing since my kids were little, during the kids’ nap times, but hadn’t really shown it to anybody.

“I remember asking them, ‘Do you have any advice for a new mum trying to write?’

“They just said, ‘Whatever you do, just keep writing even if it’s for just 10 minutes while the kids are asleep’, so I did. Now, a few years later I’ve done my first poetry collection and I’m speaking in the town hall, where they had their event, so it feels very synchronistic.

“I told Ana Sampson that story and she was very touched.”

Stephanie, who is also a voiceover artist, says the secrecy around menstruation can be damaging to women’s health.

She says: “We’ve just been taught to ignore it, which in turn means that we’re basically ignoring our bodies.

“It’s like we live in this linear society that can’t really deal with cyclical beings, which is ridiculous seeing as the world and nature is cyclical.

“We just try to fit into this mould of perpetual doing, generating and productivity, whereas actually we’re not really designed for that.

“As women, we have these two very distinct halves of our cycle — the upward rise in energy in our spring and summer phase, which is the pre-ovulatory and ovulatory phase, then we have this downward spiral of energy, where we’re meant to be turning inwards, spending more time by ourselves, slowing things down and resting more, but we’re not really allowed.

“People just take painkillers and battle on and we wonder why women’s health is in such a state of crisis.”

Stephanie advises a bit of daily self-care.

“It’s really just menstrual cycle awareness, taking two minutes with yourself in the morning, figuring out what day you’re on, how you’re feeling and what season you’re in,” she says. “Just let that be how you approach your day.

“It might be the type of exercise you’re doing, the kind of food you’re going to eat or the pace at which you’re able to go.

“Obviously you can’t just go to bed all day but even saying to yourself, ‘Okay, I will allow myself to sit and rest when I can’ does something so powerful that gives you so much more energy for the rest of the month.”

Stephanie is determined that her two sons, who are now nine and seven, will have a clear understanding of women’s health when they are men.

“Now we’ve got this new ‘inner seasons’ vocabulary it’s second nature to them,” she says.

“I just really hope that when they’re growing up it’s not this gross, weird, secret thing.

“They don’t bat an eyelid but what surprises me is some girls their age still don’t really know about their periods and I’m like, ‘Why are we still trying to keep this a secret?’ It’s so strange.”

Stephanie says that acknowledging the hormonal nature of mood changes is important.

“So many of us feel really low but actually that passes. We’re not meant to feel the same on every single day,” she says.

“There’s powers in the different seasons, so you might be feeling really sh***y in your autumn but it’s a really good time to speak your mind.

“If you’re in your summer and you’re feeling very confident, that’s a great time to say ‘yes’ to something that is outside your comfort zone.”

Stephanie says the anthology came about when she became ill during the coronavirus pandemic.

She says: “I was really unwell after the covid vaccine as I had a terrible reaction and was unable to do very much for about a year.

“I went down all these avenues with my health and the one thing I clung to was menstrual cycle awareness because the vaccine had messed up my cycle totally.

“I was having all these weird symptoms and the length of it had changed.

“Every day I would just sit quietly and look at what day I was on and what season I was in and it was in those really still, silent moments that the poems came to light.”

• Stephanie Farrell Moore will be in conversation with Cindy Burrowes at Henley town hall on Sunday at noon. Tickets cost £10. For more information, call (01491) 575948 or visit

henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk

Bleed Between The Lines (£12) is published by independent feminist publisher blood moon POETRY and is available from the Bell Bookshop in Henley.