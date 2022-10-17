Three for the value of one

Library to host social mornings
“TALKING to your teenage self” was an intriguing title for a talk and I’m so glad I booked tickets for me and my almost teen.
The format was three writers in conversation with each other, an interviewer and the audience.
It was a great mix of speakers with 23-year-old Instagrammer Florence Given, Telegraph columnist Bryony Gordon (in her early forties) and poet Nikita Gill, who is in the middle, age-wise.
This was reflected in the audience which included everyone from older children to retirees and there was a fantastic atmosphere throughout.
Serious subjects such as harassment, body image and mental health were discussed but there was also a great deal of humour and lots of brilliant advice for the women on stage.
The host also encouraged Nikita to read a few of her poems from her latest book, words which we loved
hearing.
Bryony gave us a very funny mini biology lesson, which made us appreciate what a miracle it is that we exist.
Florence told a very relatable story about the liberating experience of realising that it actually doesn’t matter whether the popular girls at school think you are cool.
I wish there had been more writers and books like this when I was younger, but how brilliant that we have them now and not only online but at events like this.
Anna Taylor
17 October 2022
