Mantra to beat bullies

“YOU’LL find that life is still worthwhile if you just smile.”

So ended a very special hour with Dame Floella Benjamin on the first weekend of the festival.

You could hear a pin drop as she sang the old standard unaccompanied, followed by rapturous applause.

In the hour up to this point she had moved us and made us laugh and think. Early on, she reached behind the table on stage and pulled out Play School toy favourites Humpty and Jemima, who then sat on the stage — the best seats in the house!

She shared the story of making the huge journey as a child from the Caribbean to England in the Sixties without her parents.

Unfortunately, the reception she and her family received upon arrival was often as cold as the temperatures she found herself getting used to.

It was at this time that she took on her “Keep Smiling” mantra rather than let her bullies win.

She got a big laugh from the audience when she shared the story of refusing to take her clothes off for an early acting role — then revealing that the show in question was the musical Hair, which made headlines at the time for the whole cast stripping at the end of act one — except Floella.

It was fascinating hearing about the campaigning work she does for children, including now from her seat in the House of Lords.

Her memories of the late Queen were both touching and funny.

Toby Forrester