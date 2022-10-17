Engaging topic for children

A BONUS of being part of the festival team is being one of a few (supposed) grown-ups who can attend the schools programme.

The excitement in the room for this event was palpable.

On stage there was Silence Is Not An Option author Stuart Lawrence, festival regular Daniel Hahn and British Sign Language interpreter Monica.

Stuart is the brother of Stephen Lawrence, who was tragically murdered in 1993. His death still looms large for those of us who were around then.

For the children born since, Stuart and Daniel spoke about it in an open and engaging way.

An audience question about when he got over the death of his brother drew a very honest response from Stuart, who explained that this never really happens — a touching validation of whatever feelings the children watching may have had when experiencing grief.

His experience as an educator and motivational speaker was evident with pupils from the six schools present gripped by his positive approach and suggestion that they should share their “super-powers”— that is whatever it is they are really good at, from playing football to tidying their rooms!

The conversation was followed by one of the longest book-signing queues in the festival's history with almost every one of the 300 schoolchildren present keen to share something with Stuart or ask him a question, which was a life-enhancing thing to witness.

Tom Ryan