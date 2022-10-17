Greatest manhunt of 17c

“I THOUGHT I’d really enjoyed writing this book,” Robert Harris told a packed marquee about his new thriller, Act of Oblivion, “until my wife reminded me that I’d absolutely hated it.”

The book is Harris’s 15th novel but his first set in the vicious political turmoil of the 17th century and it was this departure from his more usual settings of the Second World War and ancient Rome that made writing Act of Oblivion an agonising but ultimately rewarding process. Many critics are calling this novel Harris’s best yet.

Starting in Massachusetts in 1660, the story follows two high-ranking Roundheads on the run from an England ruled again by a king after 11 years as a republic.

Edward Whalley and his son-in-law William Goffe are exceptions to the general amnesty, enshrined in a law called the Act of Oblivion, for members of the old regime.

The new king Charles II has granted a pardon to almost everyone who supported Oliver Cromwell’s interregnum but not Whalley and Goffe.

They will be hunted across the Atlantic and remain fugitives for the rest of their lives because, as two of the 59 signatories to the death warrant of Charles I, their crime is the killing of a king. As a fellow novelist, I was fascinated to hear about Harris’s writing method.

The initial inspiration for this book came via a tweet that described the pursuit of Whalley and Goffe as “the greatest manhunt of the 17th century”. In a flash, Harris sensed this story could become a “Puritan Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”.

Harris was also intrigued by the awkward dynamic between a man and his son-in-law thrust together in an extreme situation because, he said, much as he’d been fond of his own father-in-law, he wouldn’t wanted to have gone on the run with him.

A hunt, of course, requires a hunter and the name of the real pursuer of Whalley and Goffe is lost from the historical record, so Harris invented Richard Nayler, a clerk to the Privy Council who will stop at nothing to bring the regicides to justice.

The only fictional character in the book, Nayler is a study in obsession with revenge.

Harris believes that the creation of great characters is key to the success of any novel: “They just have to be human enough for you to care about them and then be thrust into an interesting situation.”

Asked about his extensive historical research, Harris said that he leaves most of it out of the book, explaining: “Just because something is true, doesn’t make it interesting.”

More important than facts in creating historical atmosphere were his characters’ speech patterns. Ingeniously, Harris found that applying the word order of French sentences to English dialogue instantly thrust his characters back into the 17th century.

Harris steeped himself in the language of the time by reading letters and speeches of the Civil War’s key players.

Despite their interest in big questions which still preoccupy us, like who should rule the country and how to worship God, their lives are not much written about now.

Harris suggested that this is because the Civil War period is highly complicated and lacks the romance of the Tudors as well as any obvious “goodies and

baddies”.

Nevertheless, he pointed out, the 17th century has direct legacies in our modern world, from the religious rights overturning of Roe vs Wade in the US to the Accession Council ceremony of Charles III. Harris wrote the bulk of Act of Oblivion during the bleak Christmas lockdown of 2020 and this helped him imagine the experience of his fugitives hiding out in cold, dull cellars.

He realised that monotony doesn’t make time drag so much as turn it into a blur as the weeks speed by. He used his lockdown well, though, writing a full draft of the book in six months. To do this, he kept to a strict routine of writing 800 words, seven mornings a week, followed by a stiff drink.

Harris ended by saying he hadn’t yet decided where next to turn his writerly attention. He was still pleasantly mulling over the possibilities. I can’t wait to find out where his pen will land.

Carolyn Kirby