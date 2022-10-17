Our dame serves up the charm

IT’S not often that a speaker has the audience eating out of their hands — it takes a lot of skill.

Fame also helps a little, of course, and good sense of humour.

But Dame Mary Berry managed to achieve this in double portions when speaking to Good Housekeeping editor-in-chief Gaby Huddart in front of a capacity audience.

The Henley-based food writer, television personality and unintentional fashion icon created a hushed moment of awe as she walked on stage in a baby pink trouser suit, her pale blonde hair perfectly coiffed.

As well as a career spanning six decades, Mary is a prolific writer of 80 cookery books alongside a bestselling autobiography.

Her latest book, Cook and Share: 120 Delicious New Fuss-Free Recipes, is linked to the new television series of the same name currently on BBC2.

Mary’s new book is all about encouraging people to cook.

“So many are put off recipes that are too laborious,” she says. “I wasn’t a little star at school but the one thing I was good at was cooking.”

Now, whether on television or devising recipes, she says she’s holding people’s hands when they’re cooking, guiding them through every stage and even predicting what might go wrong.

Her ultimate aim is to help people make something they’re really proud of that encourages lots of “oohs and aahs”.

Mary reveals her favourite recipe in the book is Tuscan chicken, a classic stew made with chicken thighs and paprika.

After trying it at home, Gabby also recommends the genius weekend brunch idea of an avocado and ham “eggy bread” sandwich — simple but delicious.

In these lean times it’s also important to use up leftovers.

“Statistically, we throw away a lot of breads, so make leftover pieces into breadcrumbs, useful for many dishes,” Mary suggests. “The moment I run out of ideas is the day I give up.”

And she is already planning her next book — this Christmas she plans to pick up tips from other cooks she admires. Who says, at 87 and above, you’re too old to learn something new?

The grandmother of five also divulges that she’s taking weekly croquet lessons with her 90-year-old husband, Paul, at Phyllis Court Club.

“I’m getting quite good at it,” she says, “We have a lovely teacher and absolutely love it.”

