Master of satire who refreshes

AS the ticket-holders gathered in their seats on Saturday night, a few things became quickly obvious.

Most of the audience seemed to know each other and there was much talk across the rows of swapping dates for bridge evenings, enquiries about health updates and so on; it was like an evening out with 200 or so close friends, unified by their great affection for Craig Brown.

He is the satirist’s satirist and started early in life. When most adolescent boys have their hand on a football, Airfix kit or something else, 14-year-old Craig was taking the pee out of Pinter plays.

He describes himself as an outsider and enjoys being contrary and of no firm opinion, waking up an optimist and being a pessimist by bedtime.

He is most comfortable when not being a member of any team or club and seemingly endures rather than enjoys fixed calendar events like the Private Eye Christmas party.

Being put on a pedestal and described as a national treasure, alongside Mary Berry et al, I feel would be both intriguing and utterly repellent to him.

Brown once said: “I feel I don’t really have thoughts unless I’m writing them.”

Happily for us, some of that rich golden output was on display as he promoted his latest book, Haywire, a potpourri of his finest work and a window on the sheer range of subjects he can cover.

On his bookshelf you are likely to find Crime and Punishment next to the autobiography of Jade Goody.

He’ll take dog-eared and tired subject matter like Princess Margaret or the Beatles and construct a completely new kaleidoscope through which to view them, combined with a presentation style that makes you feel you are reading about these people for the first time. That’s quite a trick to pull off and, yes, the literary awards roll in as a result.

During the evening we got some good insights into how the master works.

Biography can be a trap so just leave out the dull and boring bits; who cares what Princess Margaret wore in Canada in 1957, just focus on what makes and defines a character, each chapter a short journalistic gallop rather than a dull slog through rigid time-line facts.

Interviewer Andy Miller also drew out some of Craig’s views on satire and parody; sure, the former can be a slap in the face but the latter can be used with great affection as in relation to Melvyn Bragg.

The biggest laughs of the night were when Craig read out a piece from Haywire about Jacob Rees-Mogg.

It describes in detail how his ever-faithful nanny is responsible for intimately managing his morning ablutions below the waist, “now legs in the air, there’s a good boy”, while he reads the Financial Times editorial before attending the Palace of Westminster.

I’ll never walk through the mother and baby section of a supermarket again without thinking of this.

Damien D’Souza