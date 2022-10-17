Spaceman with tips for kids

AS I’m old enough to have witnessed the Apollo moon landings. there is always a frisson of excitement in the air for me when I’m in the company of a real-life

astronaut.

In a field of more than 8,000 initial applicants, Britain’s Tim Peake went through the winnowing chaff to wheat selection process, followed by six years of training to eventually go into space.

He was the best of the best and became a member of a very exclusive club, a rocket man.

In David Bowie’s song Space Oddity, ground control requests of Major Tom, “Now it’s time to leave the capsule, if you dare.”

In 2016 Major Tim did indeed dare, becoming the first UK astronaut to do a spacewalk; him, a spacesuit, and the final frontier.

He confirmed that this was his fondest memory of his time aloft and he would do it again given the chance.

He is the real deal, listing soldier, pilot, parent and astronaut on his website. Along with the Buzz Lightyear credentials, Tim Peake is also a great clear communicator, addressing the sold-out marquee session, the audience packed in with all the density of a neutron star.

This morning, if you were under 10, your go-to sweatshirt to wear in the tent was the one with the NASA logo on it.Tim is here to talk about The Cosmic Diary of our Incredible Universe, his first non-fiction book for children.

It is designed to invigorate curious young minds and answer big questions about the universe. How are stars made? What is in a black hole? What is antimatter?

His style is to keep it simple and break it down into digestible pieces so terms like gravitational singularity and an event horizon — the stuff of Einstein — will make sense to a child.

Another Tim top tip:

tardigrades. Watch out for them, there’re tough. Pop them outside your spacecraft and expose them to the vacuum for days on end; no oxygen, radiation exposure, extreme temperature changes and they just shrug it all off — no problem for these critters.

Being curious, asking questions and seeking answers is what this children’s book is all about, with Tim and a team of experts as your guides.

If you are a parent of kids aged between seven and 11, or you have grandchildren that age, this book is a great gift for them.

Packed with information combined with a joyful and pacey delivery, it should get them turning pages rather than staring at a small phone screen.

Another space fan, John F Kennedy, said: “Children are the living messages we send to a time we will not see.”

Who knows where nurturing that young curious mind today with this book may lead to? An adult in 30 years or so looking down at their boot as they place it on the surface of Mars.

I feel that would please astronaut Tim no end.

Stay curious.

Damien D’Souza