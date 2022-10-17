Governor still has regrets

LORD Patten’s presentation was delayed due to the combination of the previous speaker, Sarah Ferguson, leaving at the same time as his audience queued to enter the venue.

Telegraph columnist Tim Stanley introduced Lord Patten’s early career as working in research for the Conservative Party after leaving Oxford University, followed by becoming an MP for Bath in 1979.

He was Secretary of State for the Environment under Margaret Thatcher and then chairman of the party when John Major was prime minister.

On losing his seat in the next election of 1992, he ruefully admitted it was a mixed blessing because Mr Major had wanted him to become the next Chancellor.

Instead Norman Lamont took the role and faced an economic crisis.

Lord Patten was appointed governor of Hong Kong to prepare the colony for handing back to China in 1997, in accordance with the original lease emanating from the Opium Wars.

He said it was a difficult and controversial task, unlike other Commonwealth countries preparing for independence upon leaving the British Empire with their established legal and democratic systems.

In the case of Hong Kong, the task was to return the country to China while also attempting to retain some democratic systems.

The Sino-British Joint Declaration Treaty signed in 1984 allowed for “one country, two systems”, with a pledge to maintain the existing structures of government and economy in place for as long as 50 years.

Lord Patten freely admitted that during the lengthy negotiations with China, he should have concentrated more on defining and refining the democratic institutions, which came under attack from China very soon after the

handover.

Hong Kong had been noted as being open and liberal, with right of free speech and adherence to the rules of law.

With great regret, he saw the Chinese government disregard these long-standing hallmarks of Hong Kong society, intent upon strictly applying the mainland Chinese rule by law instead.

This led to widespread protests, harsh treatment and imprisonment for many who voiced opposition.

Lord Patten said he had returned to Hong Kong several times since the handover, the last in 2017.

It was clear that the Chinese pledge to maintain “one country, two systems” for 50 years was completely broken.

The Government had even started to rewrite school text books to describe Hong Kong as being formerly an occupied country and not as a British colony.

Some of his friends were now in prison and there was no longer right of free speech.

A Catholic, he was also critical of the Vatican’s decision to cede the right to appoint bishops. Hong Kong’s former Bishop Zen, now in his nineties, was in prison for being an outspoken opponent of the regime.

Asked about the threat from the Chinese to invade Taiwan, Lord Patten said it was most unlikely as the island was very well-protected with British defence systems. Such action would also would ruin the Chinese economy because its international trade would suffer.

On the question of Chinese repression of its own people, he said it was our duty to firmly apply a moral code, call out wrongs in the face of injustice and not be deflected by the need to comprise.

His views were strongly supported by the capacity audience.

Terry Grourk