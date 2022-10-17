Triology began as one story

IRVINE explained the reason for the 14-year gap between his 2008 novel Crime, featuring DI Ray Lennox, and this year’s follow-up, The Long Knives.

The Scot said he wrote the original book as a single story but it was now being serialised on television with a further two series planned.

The film director Ridley Scott was interested in the character and had encouraged him to produce a trilogy.

Irvine, who owns a flat in Henley he calls his “writing pad”, said the extended lockdown period under covid had enabled him to concentrate on writing nearly all the time.

As well as the books, he had just written a musical of Trainspotting, the first of his 13 novels to date and, of course, a popular film.

He had also fallen in love and was married for a third time (to former Taggart actress Emma Currie).

The Long Knives is sparked by the childhood sexual abuse of Lennox, which made him determined to join the police in order to hunt down and bring sexual predators to justice.

The novel explores the contradictions in the main characters, including the murder of two paedophile politicians attacked by activists seeking vengeance.

Irvine clearly isn’t afraid to tackle controversial social issues.

When invited to read an extract from the book, he selected a family reunion overshadowed by one of the boys’ decision to wear a dress and make-up, describing himself as transsexual.

His mother refused to accept his decision, forcing him to change his clothes.

Irvine clearly loves to perform with his readings, where the main characters’ dialogue is passionate, at times challenging and riddled with expletives, as is his own conversation.

Irvine was asked if he consciously bore particular actors in mind when developing his characters, for example, Robert Carlyle as Begbie in Trainspotting (1996).

No, said the author, explaining that it was the job of the casting director to not only select for each role but to ensure that the entire cast worked well together authentically.

He had a lot of respect for the casting director while he concentrated on writing, which he described as “letting his subconscious do all the heavy lifting”. Normally, he writes about 20,000 words to begin with, then looks for character development and superimposes a plot with substantial rewriting.

This was a submersive process that worked for him and he wasn’t going to change it.

His favourite activity was to go out for a walk, hang around coffee shops and listen and observe conversations and people interacting.

On his return home, he wrote whatever came into his head, so watch what your’re saying, folks!

Terry Grourk