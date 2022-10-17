Rewriting history of women

JANINA started her presentation to a near capacity audience by saying how overwhelmed she had been when her new book,

FEMINA: A New History of the Middle Ages Through

the Women Written Out of It, went straight into the Sunday Times’ bestsellers list.

The pandemic lockdowns had given her the time to write two books simultaneously. Firstly, a children’s book, Goddess: 50 Goddesses, Spirits, Saints and Other Female Figures Who Have Shaped Belief. The extensive research required provided her with the pathway to write the second book.

Her “Eureka” moment in understanding the role of women in history came while researching the suffragette who died after throwing herself under the King’s horse at the 1913 Derby in protest at women not having the vote.

Emily Wilding Davidson had studied at Royal Holloway and Oxford University but was unable to receive a degree because she was a woman.

From examining Emily’s papers, Janina discovered that women in medieval times were frequently regarded as equal to men with political power and positions in society.

Emily’s suffragette perspective had not been to trailblaze obtaining these rights and privileges for women but rather to restore them.

This perspective gave Janina the prism through which to view the history of women from the 6th to 15th centuries.

She wrote 10 chapters each featuring a leading woman of her time and based on relatively recent archaeological or scientific discoveries.

For example, an archaeological dig at Cookham last year revealed the location of the 8th century monastery ruled by the royal abbess Queen Cynethryth, widow of the powerful King Offa of

Mercia.

Cynethryth had been regarded as an equal to her husband, with the power to sign treaties and lead armies into battle. She was an outstanding diplomat and even had her own coin minted, which was a rarity in Western Europe.

By the time of her death in AD 798, she had greatly expanded the Kingdom of Mercia and had been held with deep respect by the powerful European leader Charlemagne.

However, much of the historical analysis of this period only featured the military exploits of her husband, including the building of Offa’s Dyke along the border with Wales.

Janina explains this phenomenon by the tendency to look to the past in order to justify the present or future.

Men had increasingly adopted a more superior role to women in subsequent centuries, with examples given of university libraries even purging any books that featured powerful women.

Janina treated the enthusiastic audience to the amazing story of Margery Kempe, who lived in Kings Lynn in the 15th century.

A chance discovery in 1934 of her unpublished but remarkable autobiography revealed a medieval woman who had been a trader and married with 14 children.

Margery then reinvented herself as a devout Christian, abandoned her husband and travelled on pilgrimages throughout Western Europe while adopting the role of an hysterical mystic.

Finally, Janina referred to the Bayeux Tapestry, made by women with great embroidery and design skills, but also featuring women alongside the men in the historical scenes.

She asked who were these women, who had been overlooked by history but had been in plain sight all along? More investigation was needed to resolve the question. She pledged to continue her research, receiving rapturous applause.

Terry Grourk