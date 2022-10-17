BBC man’s eccentric beginning

JUSTIN Webb’s new book, The Gift of Radio, is mostly about his early life growing up in an extraordinary household, followed by boarding school, university and then his early career with the BBC.

Justin wrote it to illustrate how the early Seventies were very much a different time to today, when feelings and emotions were largely hidden and a stiff upper lip was required to cope with life’s

difficulties.

This strange story really starts with him as a child, together with his mother and stepfather, watching Peter Woods present trade figures on TV.

His mother then said, “This is your father” and no more discussion was had on the subject for several years. It transpired that his mother had had a brief affair with the TV presenter, while both were working in the BBC newsroom.

When she became pregnant, being an unmarried mother, she was instantly dismissed and became

destitute.

She then married Charles, a homeowner who was looking for a housekeeper, to help provide for her young son, Justin.

However, her new husband turned out to be, in the words of her local doctor, “stark staring mad”.

Thus began an extraordinary life with the three of them living together, with Charles displaying extreme paranoia and behaving in a volatile, frightening manner.

Due to poor understanding of mental health issues at the time, his behaviour was seen as untreatable. Justin was unable to bring any friends home from school because of his stepfather’s odd behaviour.

He painted the picture of this early life as very lonely and unhappy.

Being sent away later to a boarding school run by Quakers gave him some relief but also brought its own challenges.

Justin was regularly beaten up, but he says fortunately it was only by the fellow students and not by the teachers, so it could have been worse!

Justin describes his mother as a snob, feeling superior to almost everybody else, despite her lowly occupation as a housekeeper.

On the positive side, Justin was warmly loved by his mother, who adored him but brought him up adhering to a very eccentric set of rules.

To this day, he feels unable to use the word “toilet” in public and certainly never on the radio. His mother had the strong belief that the only creatures that should eat in public were either animals or scaffolders.

The overall effect of this extraordinary upbringing gave Justin the feeling that life was actually just a performance, where one simply just had to cope with whatever happens, never complain and always look inwards to resolve any problem. Self-restraint and control of one’s own emotions were the order of the day.

He inherited his own strong self-belief from his mother.

Justin’s own BBC career was highly successful, starting in Radio Ulster and then involving many assignments as a foreign correspondent, including South Africa and America, before joining Today on BBC Radio 4.

On the future of the BBC, he was very concerned that any move towards a subscription-based service would inevitably curtail its role as a public service broadcaster, quoting, for example, the extensive coverage recently given to the late Queen’s funeral.

A final question concerned seeking truth and honesty when interviewing politicians. Justin was always polite towards his guests, saying it wasn’t his job to get angry with their responses but it was absolutely okay for the listeners to do so if they felt they had been lied to.

In conclusion, Justin said he was happily married, blessed with cheerful children and had no regrets in his life, given that he felt it turned out okay, despite its eccentric beginning.

Now his mother had died, he was able to share his story, highlighting just how different life had been in his early years and drawing comparisons with how such issues are dealt with today.

Terry Grourk