Making of a minister

JOHN STAPLETON, the journalist and broadcaster, interviewed Andrew Mitchell before a capacity audience.

The MP described his book, Beyond a Fringe 2021: Tales from a Reformed Establishment Lackey, as a comic review of politics designed to make the reader laugh.

His early career was pure Establishment, with public school, Cambridge, the City and the cabinet.

The early school years were difficult with a very charismatic headmaster who was also revealed to have been a sadist and a paedophile. The school has since been investigated for sexual abuse and closed down.

At university, he was president of the students’ union and famously organised a debate entitled “A woman’s place should be in the Harem”, starring Felicity Kendal, Robert Morley, Derek Nimmo and Stirling Moss.

The resultant uproar included a student strike, crossing picket lines and days of sensational headlines in the press.

Andrew was slightly rueful over this incident but explained that he had organised it for a bet.

Next came working in the City for Lazard’s, which was described as a closed shop employing only white English males who had the reputation of only lending to Old Etonians and also a hard-drinking culture.

He had the opportunity to go to Singapore, which was developing the world’s largest underground system, but this was short-lived when he predicted (accurately) all future engineering contracts would go to China and Germany.

Returning home, he looked to politics as an alternative career and was fortunate in being selected and then elected for a Conservative seat in Sunderland and then Nottingham.

Margaret Thatcher was the leader of the Conservative Party and then prime minister. Andrew freely admitted that she was a very scary person indeed, although she frequented the House of Commons tearooms to talk to backbenchers far more than subsequent leaders.

Andrew considered Tony Blair as a formidable leader who had an unerring instinct for knowing what was important to Middle England and successfully maintained the low tax levels introduced by the Conservatives.

It was Gordon Brown who raised taxation at the very end of the Labour government’s period in office.

Andrew had responsibility for international development in the shadow cabinet and upon the Conservatives winning the next election, he successfully persuaded David Cameron that he should stay in the role.

He was justifiably proud of the global respect given to the UK for its international development activities, funded by the long-standing commitment to spending 0.7 per cent of GDP.

Stapleton introduced the story of “Plebgate”, saying that it had been a personal disaster for Andrew, where he had resigned his ministerial role in order to make a legal challenge. His failed legal bids cost him more than £2million.

The MP agreed but said that he felt there had been an injustice. He knew exactly what had been said that fateful day and felt that the police evidence against him had been fabricated, hence his determination to seek the truth.

When asked by an audience member to solve the sharp rise in illegal Channel crossings, Andrew said that the policy of sending such people to Rwanda was nonsense because it only had the capacity to take several days’ worth of people crossing at best and it clearly wasn’t serving as a deterrent.

His solution was to do a deal with the French so that people who came over were sent back straight away to where they started. This would stop the crossings almost immediately.

Boris Johnson had soured relationships with the French but now was a good opportunity to restart solving this problem together.

Andrew’s presentation was very well received by an audience that appreciated his self-deprecating but straightforward, honest approach.

On this performance, one was left thinking that this establishment figure had actually reformed himself, as claimed in the title of his book.

Terry Grourk