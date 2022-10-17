Labour of love in lockdown

“IF ever there was a time to release the magic of respair, it is surely now,” concludes the queen of Countdown’s dictionary corner in the introduction to her latest book.

If the word respair has you reaching for the dictionary, fear not. Lost words like this are explained with love and gentle humour in Susie Dent’s An Emotional Dictionary: Real Words for How You Feel from Angst to Zwodder.

Susie spoke to Dame Katherine Grainger about the birth of her lockdown project in front of a large audience of fellow word nerds.

A whole host of words, some obscure, some funny or relatable, were dangled tantalisingly and, as Dame Katherine pointed out, “you get hooked at the As”. This book is more than a dictionary, but a labour of love.

An Emotional Dictionary is far from a dry tome to be relegated to the back of a dusty bookshelf (Susie is keen to stress the use of “an” as it’s not the definitive one).

“With everything that’s happened to us over the last couple of years, it has elicited a series of feelings that we want to articulate but don’t know how,” she says. “I call it articulation granulation — a way of being able to express your feelings

better.”

Susie admits to having been “nerdy” long before it was fashionable and as a teenager spent hours poring over German vocabulary, unlike her more “glamorous” sister.

Here, she introduces a fabulous opposite word to schadenfreude — conflicity, the joy in someone else’s happiness.

Describing British people as a “pessimistic lot”, her mission is to restore the lost positivity in the English language and many of these forgotten words in her book are a delight. One of Susie’s favourites is apricity, the warmth of the sun on your back on a winter’s day.

While sometimes appearing like a wide-eyed deer caught in the headlights of fame on Countdown, she certainly exuded warmth in the marquee on a rainy autumn afternoon.

The audience loved her and queued patiently to have their books signed as she took time to talk to every one of them. Now that’s true xenodochy (kindness towards strangers).

And if you’re still wondering what respair means, it’s recovery from despair. How comforting to know there’s a word for it.

Eveleen Hatch