Revealing history of ciphers

SINCLAIR McKay is a bestselling historian of Bletchley Park and, as he explained in an absorbing talk, has fond memories of Henley since he often visited the town to interview the late Jean Valentine, one of many women who played a vital part in Bletchley’s decryption work.

It’s well known — though somehow always surprising in our tell-all times — that none of the Bletchley operatives spilled a word of their highly secret work until histories of the centre began to emerge in the Seventies.

Even so McKay revealed that Ian Fleming, who worked in naval intelligence during the Second World War, did drop oblique hints in a couple of the Bond novels.

Code-making and code-breaking are the “invisible river” running through history, capable of having a decisive effect on events. By one reckoning, the efforts of the Bletchley decoders shortened the war by three years.

Yet codes are nothing new. The literal writing on the wall at Belshazzar’s feast in the Old Testament could only be interpreted by the prophet Daniel. As often with coded messages, it wasn’t good news (Belshazzar died that night).

The Greeks came up with the idea of writing letters on a strip of leather coiled round a rod, only readable if the rod had the right diameter so that the letters aligned properly.

Decoders are often eccentric with a prophet-like quality. Dr Dee, a favourite of Elizabeth I, believed that there was such a thing as the “language of the angels” and that he was the one to translate it.

The 19th century Frenchman who deciphered the hieroglyphs on the Rosetta stone reputedly sat in a trance for a week after his breakthrough.

And code-breaking techniques have been used to crack other mysterious writings from ancient civilisations.

In this well-received talk, McKay not only traced a line of British coding and decoding from Room 40 in Whitehall (as used in the First World War) to Bletchley to present-day Government Communications Headquarters, but also showed how the opposing instincts to hide and to uncover are fundamental to human history.

Philip Gooden