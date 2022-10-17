Thomas Octavius at the Henley Literary Festival

AUTHORS with homes in Henley (or close by) abound, not least Mary Berry and Irvine Welsh. They appeared on the same evening at the same time but in different venues in front of, one assumes, very different audiences. Trainspotting meets Victoria sponge… the mind boggles.

SUSANNAH Constantine dated Princess Margaret’s son Viscount Linley and got to know her well. But she found fellow festival speaker Craig Brown’s book on the Princess “ghastly”. A long signing queue meant they narrowly avoided coming face to face in the green room. Phew!

SINCLAIR McKay returned to the festival to talk about his book on codes. He paid a tribute to Henley resident Jean Valentine, a Bletchley Park codebreaker, who had appeared with him on his last visit but has since died. “She was a remarkable woman,” he said.

CONSERVATIVE MP Andrew Mitchell delighted his audience talking about his book Beyond a Fringe — Tales from a Reformed Establishment Lacky. He came straight from the party conference and missed Prime Minister Liz Truss’s speech. Obviously Henley took priority.

THE husband and wife writing duo of Robert Harris and Gill Hornby returned to maintain a festival family tradition. She talked about Godmersham Park, her imagined diary of Austen’s teenage niece, and he about his 15th novel, Act of Oblivion. What a talented couple.

HER Honour Wendy Joseph wrote her book Unlawful Killings as a QC but by the time she arrived in Henley she had become a KC due to King Charles’s accession.

FORMER prime minister and one-time festival speaker Theresa May was spotted having coffee in the town on Saturday but, sadly, not at a festival event.

A BONUS for the audience at singer PP Arnold’s interview at the Kenton Theatre was to have local musician Mike Hurst sitting in the front row. Through his association with Cat Stevens, he was instrumental in her singing (and having a hit with) Stevens’ song First Cut is the Deepest. Indeed, he produced the single.

HISTORIAN Hannah Rose Woods, author of Rule Nostalgia, was taken aback when a member of the audience asking a question admitted he had never felt nostalgic about anything. There wasn’t really an answer to that but perhaps in time he might feel nostalgic about the festival…

ASTRONAUT Tim Peake is used to facing challenges and was set another on Sunday… having to sign 200 books in 10 minutes. He managed it, naturally.

ALL’S well that ends well… a festival goer became ill during Tristram Hunt’s talk on Josiah Wedgwood and an ambulance had to be called. Paramedics treated the man before taking him to hospital where he spent 11 hours but was able to return to the festival later in the week without missing another event.

AUTHOR Robert Harris gave an amusing reply when asked his opinion of the various film adaptations of his novels. He said he hated Fatherland (1994), in which he had no input, but loved Munich — The Edge of War (2021) as he wrote the screenplay for the Thirties spy thriller. Harris added that Neville Chamberlain was in the audience — actually Jeremy Irons, who played the prime minister.

JR