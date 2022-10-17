TV producer who came home

Library to host social mornings
SONNING Common library has started weekly social ... [more]
Monday, 17 October 2022
REBECCA Fleckney is a multi-award winning television producer who has filmed around the world and created brilliant programmes.
She grew up in the Chilterns and moved back here to start her family.
Rebecca was part of a group of volunteers who founded Wigginton Community Shop in Hertfordshire, which opened in 2018.
This sparked her into wanting to learn more about the wonderful food and drink produced in the Chilterns.
17 October 2022
More News:
A NEW chairwoman has been appointed by Wargrave ... [more]
SONNING Common’s revised neighbourhood plan is ... [more]
POLL: Have your say