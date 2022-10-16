Monday, 17 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

17 October 2022

Fun for children (and me)

Fun for children (and me)

THERE was a lovely buzz in Henley as we arrived to see the authors of the Supertato books (a favourite of our four-year-old). It was marvellous to see the beautiful Kenton Theatre bustling again after the last few years — the most crowded we’d seen since the Dick Whittington pantomime and with a similarly buzzing energy before and after the talk.

Authors Paul Linnet and Sue Hendra introduced themselves with jokes and some silly audience questions that the children loved.

They read stories from a Halloween-themed Supertato book as well as the latest in their I Spy Island series.

They also revealed that a Supertato television series is heading our way very soon.

They showed us how they create their characters and even got us all to join in with a song with Paul playing guitar.

It was wonderful to see children of all ages in their element and us grown-ups couldn’t resist joining in with the fun.

Zoe MacLaine

17 October 2022

More News:

Garden talk

ANGELA O’CONNELL will give a talk called “The ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33