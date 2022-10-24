Monday, 24 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

24 October 2022

Appeal for volunteers

VOLUNTEERS are needed to run Wargrave library’s home service.

The free service delivers books to people who cannot visit the library due to ill health, disability or because they are caring for someone.

Volunteers will be matched with readers and deliver new books every three weeks at an agreed time.

For more information, email volunteer@wokingham.
gov.uk

24 October 2022

More News:

Light party

A LIGHT party for three- to 11-year-olds will be ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33