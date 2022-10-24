Children’s story about the adventures of Socks the cat

AN artist from Shiplake was inspired by her experiences of travelling to write and illustrate her first children’s picture book.

Tizzy Cottingham’s debut story, Meow, recounts how Socks, a ginger city cat, goes in search of his friend Ash, a mysterious black cat, and finds many distractions and detours along the way.

The book is aimed at three- to five-years-olds and invites them to see if they can spot Ash.

“It’s quite detailed and I think that’s good for children nowadays,” says Tizzy. “A lot of books that you get are quite sparse, with not an awful lot to talk about or look at or discuss.”

She trained as an interior designer before going into a career in architectural conservation.

“When I had children, I gave up work and just painted,” says Tizzy. “Then I travelled a lot in the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

“You see these cats strutting about and I’ve always had this idea about their lives bubbling at the back of my mind.

“I’ve had another couple of book ideas for a long time that I would like to pursue.”

Tizzy is married to Mark Broomfield, who spent many years working abroad for the Red Cross.

She says: “My husband had a job in Glasgow but then he went and worked overseas so I was left up there. He was in war zones all the time — he has been to all the ‘worst’ places in the world.”

She stayed at home to raise their children, Peter, now 33, Lucy, 30, and Alice, 27.

“We always had a lot of books,” says Tizzy. “Peter was more interested in fact books, whereas Lucy was the one that read every single book over and over again. Alice was more into gaming and things.”

The one book Peter would read over and over again was The Jolly Postman or Other People’s Letters, an interactive picture book by Janet and Allan Ahlberg.

“Each page had a little pocket to pull out a letter,” says Tizzy. “The copy we had got so broken that we had to buy another one. My husband was actually very good at reading the children stories when he was around.”

Peter went on to study Arabic at university and worked in the Middle East.

“So I’ve been to Egypt and Syria, before everything kicked off, Istanbul and Morocco,” says Tizzy. “I’ve been to a lot of places in North Africa as well as Greece and

Turkey.

“Wherever you go, there are these really sort of strong-minded, independent cats striding about, looking like they’ve got a purpose.”

The pictures that Tizzy has painted for her book have all come from the things and places she photographed on her travels.

She took inspiration from a fountain in Madrid, some trees in Istanbul and Persian rugs, among many other things.

She hopes the book will encourage children to be curious and ask questions — as well as trying to spott the runaway Ash.

Tizzy says: “In each picture the cat is just sliding out of the page, so there are things to look for, but the main purpose was to make the pictures quite detailed.

“People can say, ‘Oh, look, there’s a newspaper’, or ‘Someone’s got a phone’ and you can point to things and discuss them.

“Once you find the cat on each page there are other things that you can talk about.”

Tizzy is currently living with her husband and younger daughter in Troon in Ayrshire but they will soon be relocating to Shiplake, where she grew up.

Her parents, Ken and Ann, lived in Shiplake for many years.

Mr Cottingham died about 10 years ago and his wife passed away in March this year.

Ann was well known in the area as she was a founder member of the Henley Archaeological and Historical Group and later became its honorary president. She had an artistic background, having worked backstage at the Old Vic Theatre in London.

In 1990 she co-wrote Henley-on-Thames: A Pictorial History with Hilary Fisher followed a decade later by her reference book, The Hostelries of Henley.

Tizzy says her mother was very creative. “She went to the Old Vic Theatre School and originally did stage design and painting scenery,” she says.

“It was in the days of Richard Burton and all those people. When we were young, we’d have a colouring book. She would do it absolutely beautifully. I remember one, I think it was William Tell standing there, and she did this dramatic sky in the background.

“She always used to do little drawings and things like that.

“Later on her passion became more about history.”

Tizzy’s father, who worked as a teacher, was also artistic.

She says: “In the Fifties and Sixties, he did a lot of things like magazine illustrations. It was a different era and some of his stuff from then is just so slick.” Tizzy is looking forward to returning to Shiplake.

“I feel myself to be a local,” says. “The good news is you can get into London if you want to, you can go to Oxford, there’s lots of places you can branch off to and do different things, and the artistic life is much more out there in Oxfordshire.”

• Meow (£8.99) is published by Troubador Publishing and is available to order from the Bell Bookshop in Henley.