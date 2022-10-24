Love God and life will fall into place

“THERE you are!” cried the toad, straddling and expanding himself.

“There’s real life for you, embodied in that little cart. The open road, the dusty highway, the heath, the common, the hedgerows, the rolling downs! Camps, villages, towns, cities! Here today, up and off somewhere else tomorrow! Travel, change, interest, excitement! The whole world before you and a horizon that’s always changing! And mind! this is the very finest cart of its sort that was ever built, without any exception. Come inside and look at all the arrangements. Planned ’em all myself I did.” — Mr Toad, from The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame.

Toad, you see, is the quintessential amateur — amateur means lover.

It is one of the deepest instincts of the human heart that we long not only to be loved but to show love, to be able to pour out our care and affection and tenderness on someone or something. We long, most of us, to lose ourselves in loving, giving, sharing, caring.

Toad, airhead and amphibian though he is, has this great strength — he is able to love. That is why at the end he comes out as a good- hearted chap.

But this longing deep within, which we all have, to show our love and to shower our affection, our enthusiasm on some beloved object, can lead us astray.

You heard Toad raving, head-over-heels in love with his caravan and just at the point where he might realise that the glorious vision is not going to work out as he had dreamed, he is swept off his feet by another vision, another great love, another obsession. Poop poop!

Toad’s tragedy is this. He has a heart made for loving, for adoration, it is his nature to give himself utterly and yet he chooses, consistently chooses, objects of devotion which are unworthy, which will let him down, which will ruin him and he doesn’t see it. It is Toad’s tragedy, and it is often ours.

Addiction of every kind is one form of this misplaced affection.

Some of our other interests and loyalties which displace truth, honesty and compassion are symptoms of the same misplaced devotion, what the Bible calls idolatry — making something which may be a good thing The Great Thing to which all else must be subordinated.

The Bible offers us God as The Great Thing, the great hope and source of all life and love, around whom our other interests and commitments can properly be ordered without assuming an importance they cannot bear.

Get God right and the rest will find its proper place. Family life, relationships, friendships, work, leisure activities, commitments in the wider community, politics and our amusements and hobbies will assume their rightful importance.

The wise man, Jesus pointed out, builds his house on the rock.