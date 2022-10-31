Monday, 31 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

31 October 2022

Gardening tips from TV expert and writer

Gardening tips from TV expert and writer

THE Henley Literary Festival may have been and gone for another year, but there are some special events coming up.

Next week, evergreen gardener Alan Titchmarsh, a good friend of our new King, will talk about the best way to follow the seasons when gardening and growing produce.

His new book, The Gardener’s Almanac, offers advice on growing and sowing throughout the seasons as well as weather notes and suggestions on wildlife-
spotting.

It also suggests gardens to visit and birds and flowers that should not be missed as well as reflecting on the important role of nature in art and poetry.

Titchmarsh presented the BBC’s Gardener’s World from his own garden in the Nineties and now hosts ITV’s Love Your Garden.

He has been a professional gardener and gardening journalist as well as a poet, novelist and broadcaster. In 2004, he received the Victoria Medal of Honour from the Royal Horticultural Society for his broadcasting and authorial gardening educational
outreach.

• Alan Titchmarsh will be in conversation with Cindy Burrowes at Christ Church in Henley on Tuesday (November 1) at 7pm. Tickets £20 each, which includes a copy of The Gardener’s Almanac, available to pick up at the venue. For more information, henleyliterary
festival.co.uk

31 October 2022

More News:

Festive tribute

A LARGE display celebrating Ukrainian traditions ... [more]

 

Clothes plea

A SECOND-HAND clothes collection will be held at ... [more]

 

Light party

A PARTY for primary school age children will be ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33