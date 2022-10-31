Gardening tips from TV expert and writer

THE Henley Literary Festival may have been and gone for another year, but there are some special events coming up.

Next week, evergreen gardener Alan Titchmarsh, a good friend of our new King, will talk about the best way to follow the seasons when gardening and growing produce.

His new book, The Gardener’s Almanac, offers advice on growing and sowing throughout the seasons as well as weather notes and suggestions on wildlife-

spotting.

It also suggests gardens to visit and birds and flowers that should not be missed as well as reflecting on the important role of nature in art and poetry.

Titchmarsh presented the BBC’s Gardener’s World from his own garden in the Nineties and now hosts ITV’s Love Your Garden.

He has been a professional gardener and gardening journalist as well as a poet, novelist and broadcaster. In 2004, he received the Victoria Medal of Honour from the Royal Horticultural Society for his broadcasting and authorial gardening educational

outreach.

• Alan Titchmarsh will be in conversation with Cindy Burrowes at Christ Church in Henley on Tuesday (November 1) at 7pm. Tickets £20 each, which includes a copy of The Gardener’s Almanac, available to pick up at the venue. For more information, henleyliterary

festival.co.uk