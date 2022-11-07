AUTHOR and Henley Literary Festival veteran Jodi Picoult will be joined by fellow bestseller, transgender activist Jennifer Finney Boylan, for a festival follow-up event next Saturday.

The pair have co-written alternate chapters of murder mystery novel, Mad Honey. It tells the story of Olivia, who moves town with her son Asher when her husband reveals a darker side. When Lily is found dead, Asher is placed under suspicion. Olivia has to believe her son is innocent.

• Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan will be at Christ Church in Reading Road, Henley, on Saturday, November 12 at 6pm. Tickets cost £21 (adults), which includes a signed copy.