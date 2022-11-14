Author is to the manner born

AUTHOR Lady Anne Glenconner was lady-in- waiting to Princess Margaret from 1971 until her death in 2002.

The daughter of the Earl of Leicester, she was married to Lord Glenconner for 54 years until his death. Lord Glenconner bought the island of Mustique in 1958 for just £45,000, giving a plot to Princess Margaret in 1960.

Lady Glenconner’s new memoir, Whatever Next? Lessons from an Unexpected Life is out on Thursday. She will be talking about it at Christ Church, Henley, next Friday (November 18) at 2.30pm. Tickets cost £26, which includes the book. For details, see henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk