Children demonstrate culinary skills to Mary Berry

MARY BERRY watched little children make pizzas at a new cookery school in Henley.

The television presenter and writer, who lives in the town, was supporting the Smart Raspberry Cookery School at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road on Tuesday. Seventeen youngsters as young as two took part in the pizza-making session, helped by their mothers and staff. They rolled dough into rectangles before topping it with tomato puree, cheese, peppers and olives. They then rolled the pizzas up and sliced them into sections, which they took home to cook.

The school will run two sessions for two- to five-year-olds and their parents at the centre each week, promoting healthy eating and getting children involved in the kitchen.

Classes have been taking place at several primary schools in the area since 2001. Founder Alicia Cronin said: “I’m passionate about getting young people to cook and eat healthily. A lot of children are fussy eaters, have allergies or have never held a potato or carrot. We want to get in there young and inspire them to cook. Until now we have been workuing with five- and six-year-olds upwards so this is the launch of classes for younger children.

“We want to make it a fun session. The children can do things like chopping up a pepper and see their peers doing it too.” Berry said: “I think it is a brilliant idea. I started with my grandchildren when they were very young.

“It’s good to get children to know where food comes from, to taste it and have a little go at everything. It gives them confidence.

“I was rubbish at Latin and maths at school so I did domestic science. The first thing I ever made was a sponge pudding, I took it home and my father said ‘it’s better than your mother’s’!

“These lessons are very well constructed, with just the right amount of preparation. Some of the children are only two but they can chop, roll out, mix and sprinkle.

“The children were all focused and they will be very proud of what they have done.

“Alicia has trained all her teachers and they obviously have a great love of children.”