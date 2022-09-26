I ‘lost’ my underpants on visit to royal family

IN the week of the Queen’s funeral, Jeremy Irons recalled a weekend visit to Sandringham in conversation with his friend Simon Williams on stage at the Mill at Sonning, writes Julie Hanson.

Irons and his wife Sinéad Cusack, who live in Watlington, said they arrived worryingly late due to a train strike and were greeted at the door by Prince Charles who immediately served them Bloody Marys.

“Which lightened everything,” he said. “They do look after you very well.”

His wife had been given the late Queen Mother’s bedroom while he was shown to the single room next door.

When he joined his wife the next morning for a cup of tea, he found a valet had taken away his only pair of underpants for washing.

He remembered that on hearing the story, fellow guest Richard E Grant — who had a burst boil on his backside — said he couldn’t let anyone take his underpants and threw them on top of a high wardrobe.

Unfortunately, the actor forgot to retrieve them when he left. “They could still be there,” said Irons.

Williams had an anecdote of his own. He sat beside the Queen at a lunch before US president Donald Trump made his state visit to the UK in 2019.

He asked Her Majesty if she would be holding a grand banquet in honour of her forthcoming guest.

“She gave me a look worthy of Maggie Smith and said ‘I think we’ll make do with tea’.”

The event was held to raise money for the George Hatfield Theatrical Arts Foundation, set up by The Mill in memory of the young actor who died of oesophageal cancer, the youngest person to have the disease in the UK.