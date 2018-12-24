Barn carols

Woman launches shop only months after losing father
THE daughter of a Goring retailer who died ... [more]
Monday, 24 December 2018
CHRISTMAS carols will be sung in the barn at Hawes Farm in Lower Assendon, tomorrow (Saturday) from 6pm.
All are welcome to attend. Mulled wine and mince pies will be served afterwards and there will be a collection for St James’ Church in Bix.
24 December 2018
