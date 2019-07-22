Safety work

WARGRAVE Local History Society has released a new ... [more]
A REQUEST has been submitted to stabilise a Grade-II listed barn in Lower Assendon which is at risk of collapsing.
Plans submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council would see the barn front entrance replaced, along with existing timber props.
It is thought that the barn and neighbouring house were built in the early 17th century.
South Oxfordshire District Council will make a decision by the end of August.
22 July 2019
