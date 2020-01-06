B&B wins prestige award

HANDYWATER Cottage in Lower Assendon has been named luxury bed and breakfast of the year in the Oxfordshire Prestige Awards.

Natalie and Raymond Johnson, who own the business, were recognised for having glowing reviews from visitors with a 9.9 rating on Booking.com since 2017.

The judges were impressed with the personal nature and consistency of the reviews and the couple’s overall attentiveness.

Mrs Johnson is credited by guests for her attention to detail — she makes her own Seville marmalade and birch vodka.

She said: “I am so happy. Winning the award was vindication for both the investment we made and the sheer hard work we put into looking after our guests.

“We purchased the most comfortable beds we could find, built huge showers with gallons of hot water delivered to raindrop shower heads, installed an extremely fast internet service dedicated to each room and furnished the rooms as luxuriously as we could. Even the paintings in each room were painted by me to match the décor.

“There are so many other things that we built into our rooms, including soundproofing as both my husband and I can’t stand doors slamming.

“We have always felt that staying away from home should be as good as at home, if not better. We are always adding more and looking to make improvements.

“We have had the most wonderful guests over the last three years and we are so happy that they appreciated our efforts. We treat them as friends. They really like the services we have to offer: Prosecco on arrival, free taxi services, spotless rooms and an amazing breakfast.”

The four-bedroom cottage dates back almost 500 years and is set in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.