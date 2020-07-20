Brought down

Shops will stay closed following lockdown
THREE shops in Goring have shut following the ... [more]
Monday, 20 July 2020
A GLIDER was forced to make an emergency landing on Maidensgrove Common on Saturday afternoon.
The male pilot had taken off from Bristol at least two hours earlier and hit turbulence as he approached the Chilterns.
He made a smooth landing and emerged unhurt, then waited for his father to drive out to collect him and his aircraft.
20 July 2020
More News:
Pavement between village and station to be resurfaced
THE pavement linking Goring village centre with ... [more]
POLL: Have your say