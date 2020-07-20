Monday, 20 July 2020

Brought down

A GLIDER was forced to make an emergency landing on Maidensgrove Common on Saturday afternoon.

The male pilot had taken off from Bristol at least two hours earlier and hit turbulence as he approached the Chilterns.

He made a smooth landing and emerged unhurt, then waited for his father to drive out to collect him and his aircraft.

