Historic mill in Mapledurham vandalised 

AN historic mill that was the backdrop to a Black Sabbath album cover was vandalised by a group of teenagers.

Six windows at Mapledurham Watermill were smashed by a group of five boys and one girl who police believe are aged between 15 and 16.

Some of the broken panes date back to the 15th century.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened at approximately 5.25pm on Sunday.

The mill is a grade II listed building that has existed since the time of the Domesday book in Mapledurham and is the last working water mill on the river Thames.

It features in the 1976 film The Eagle Has Landed, as the scene of a dramatic rescue of a girl by a German paratrooper in the second world war.

It is also the backdrop for the cover of heavy metal band Black Sabbath's self-titled 1970 debut album.

Kate White, estate officer at Mapledurham Estate, said: “From the family’s point of view, all the staff, and the local community, we are obviously devastated. It’s really mindless and just very sad.

“It’s really difficult because they’re children and they just don’t understand the significance of it.

She added: “We hope that they are identified and that by identifying them and the police speaking to them they don’t go and do it again to us, to come back year on year, or someone else.

“It’s summertime. They’re obviously bored, but it’s totally pointless. It’s just a real shame from our point of view.”

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses following significant criminal damage to The Mill in Mapledurham at approximately 5.25pm on Sunday.

“A group of youths have been identified believed to be 15-16 years-old, five boys and one girl. They are believed to originate from the Purley area.

“If you have any information regarding this incident, call us on 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220363245.”