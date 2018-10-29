Monday, 29 October 2018

Henley Half Marathon: Full results

Half marathon

Pos

Name

Time

1

Ben Neale

01:19:16

2

Richard Price

01:19:21

3

Carl Aldridge

01:19:27

4

Ali Herbert

01:19:33

5

Chris Lucas

01:19:50

6

Neal Jeffs

01:22:28

7

Adam Roberts

01:22:55

8

Jesse Rupert Elzinga

01:24:37

9

Barry Keave

01:24:49

10

Adam Hunt

01:25:09

11

Daniel Rose

01:26:19

12

Chantal Percival

01:26:59

13

Jon Fromyr

01:27:03

14

James Robinson

01:27:06

15

Robert Jerrett

01:27:09

16

Brian Duggan

01:27:20

17

Stephen South

01:27:21

18

Jorge Berzosa Gisbert

01:27:24

19

Alexandra Cook

01:27:57

20

Adam Crouch

01:28:49

21

Robert McGow

01:29:00

22

Gwilym Satchell

01:29:17

23

Edward Robinson

01:29:29

24

Andrew Nash

01:29:43

25

Rebecca Eames

01:29:44

26

Richard Rutkowski

01:29:50

27

Sam Blanshard

01:30:02

28

Clem Dixon

01:30:09

29

Donal McGurk

01:30:14

30

Samuel Carrero

01:30:29

31

Peter Turner

01:30:37

32

Richard Wilson

01:31:01

33

Andrew McDonald

01:31:08

34

Freddie Williams

01:31:21

35

Barry Dodd

01:31:23

36

Carlton Shorter

01:31:24

37

Frederick Cutts

01:31:31

38

Federico Burlon

01:31:49

39

Charlotte Harris

01:32:05

40

Peter Moor

01:32:10

41

Charles Washbourn

01:32:13

42

Andy Rousell

01:32:15

43

Alex Partridge

01:32:19

44

Tim Grant

01:32:38

45

Harry Bradbury

01:33:12

46

Daniel Jones

01:33:20

47

Robert Martin

01:33:33

48

Marcus Gaskell

01:33:34

49

Hollie Elliott

01:33:46

50

Oliver Bray

01:33:55

51

Ben Beattie

01:33:56

52

James Reynolds

01:33:59

53

Sophie Whitworth

01:34:11

54

Mark MacLeod

01:34:38

55

Alistair Meachin

01:35:00

56

Rob Edmondson

01:35:07

57

Martin Koorts

01:35:17

58

Allan McPherson

01:35:35

59

James Stephenson

01:35:36

60

John Hudspith

01:36:32

61

John Yonker

01:36:38

62

Edward Cox

01:36:40

63

Stephen Malcolm

01:36:40

64

Christopher Smowton

01:36:41

65

Martin Griffiths

01:36:48

66

Simon Jones

01:36:59

67

Chris Grindrod

01:37:01

68

Sam Nicholson

01:37:08

69

Robin Arkell

01:37:12

70

Eve Newton

01:37:18

71

Thomas Mapham

01:37:32

72

Colin Blythe

01:37:41

73

Richard Leslie

01:37:46

74

Stephen Brown

01:37:55

75

Andrew Partridge

01:37:55

76

Jennifer Keal

01:38:06

77

David Sherrell

01:38:27

78

Oscar Boughen

01:38:35

79

Greg Marsh

01:38:42

80

John Naylor

01:38:46

81

JC Twort

01:38:48

82

Iain Burnett

01:38:49

83

Graeme Harris

01:38:54

84

Steve Bateman

01:38:59

85

Andy Marlow

01:39:01

86

Alastair McWilliams

01:39:01

87

John Boreham

01:39:01

88

Trevor Moore

01:39:02

89

Sam Goodson

01:39:04

90

Morgan Pearce

01:39:05

91

Richie Steele

01:39:11

92

William Hawes

01:39:48

93

Andy McDowall

01:39:51

94

Robert Gibbs

01:39:58

95

David Bowman

01:40:02

96

Andrew Nesbitt

01:40:04

97

Nicola Cooper

01:40:09

98

Elizabeth Dingemans

01:40:23

99

Hannah Kennedy

01:40:25

100

Richard Griffiths

01:40:27

101

Suzie Stowell

01:40:28

102

Jonathan Price

01:40:31

103

Charlie Dee

01:40:34

104

Douglas Rashen

01:40:35

105

Paul Jaques

01:40:44

106

Andrew Boseley

01:41:01

107

Andrew Lorentz

01:41:03

108

Joe Blair

01:41:05

109

James Loxton

01:41:13

110

Matthew Moore

01:41:17

111

Jamie Francis

01:41:19

112

Micheen Thornycroft

01:41:24

113

Simon Bodle

01:41:24

114

Michael Price

01:41:28

115

James Brereton

01:41:29

116

Duncan Wild

01:41:32

117

Stephen Dobson

01:41:33

118

Chris Asemi

01:41:36

119

Harry Wright

01:41:40

120

Arron Evans

01:41:42

121

Will Paige

01:41:47

122

Harry Osborne

01:41:50

123

Timothy Simpson

01:41:51

124

Malcolm Burfitt

01:41:56

125

Tom Heath

01:42:04

126

Paul Badger

01:42:16

127

Michael Cavanagh

01:42:17

128

Steve Mobbs

01:42:19

129

Kit Lewin

01:42:20

130

David Henery

01:42:39

131

Andrew Nicholl

01:42:42

132

Reuben O’Brien

01:42:44

133

Felix Butterworth

01:42:47

134

Larry Haywood

01:42:49

135

Paul Squires

01:42:51

136

Arabella Hussey

01:43:06

137

James Lauder

01:43:06

138

Kevin Jacob

01:43:13

139

Alastair Skelton

01:43:18

140

Chris Wood

01:43:25

141

Jonathan Hall

01:43:40

142

Edina Mullin

01:43:43

143

Robert Nethersole

01:43:44

144

Susannah Boddie

01:43:46

145

Mark Holloway

01:43:48

146

Kyle Addy

01:43:50

147

Conrad Dawson

01:43:52

148

Adrian Smith

01:43:58

149

Igor Kungurov

01:44:01

150

Toby Williams

01:44:05

151

Christopher Hamblin

01:44:13

152

Guy Nesbitt

01:44:14

153

Matthew Gingell

01:44:16

154

Steve Huyton

01:44:17

155

Sophie Negus

01:44:24

156

Ken Lim

01:44:26

157

Chris Edwards

01:44:30

158

Marco Gastaut

01:44:52

159

Ian Morris

01:44:58

160

Alex Austin

01:45:03

161

Donal McKeating

01:45:28

162

Sam Green

01:45:28

163

Jon Thornber

01:45:32

164

Mark Godfrey

01:45:38

165

Richard Leedham

01:45:38

166

Mike McCallan

01:45:44

167

Robin Alexander

01:45:46

168

Archie Donald

01:45:47

169

Nick Clinch

01:45:58

170

Tobey Brewin

01:46:03

171

Andrea Blanshard

01:46:10

172

Kirstie Donald

01:46:11

173

Stewart Walters

01:46:14

174

Ben Taylor

01:46:22

175

Joe Alderson

01:46:25

176

Mark Armstrong

01:46:30

177

James Wild

01:46:43

178

K Samyui-Adams

01:46:46

179

Kevin Parke

01:46:53

180

Georgina Strickland

01:46:58

181

Simon Strickland

01:46:59

182

Anne Kelly

01:46:59

183

Richard Hills

01:47:03

184

Scott Evans

01:47:04

185

Frances Carruthers

01:47:08

186

Beccy Barry

01:47:08

187

Mike Barry

01:47:10

188

Rik Edwards

01:47:11

189

John Heslop

01:47:14

190

Mike Jacobs

01:47:18

191

Helen Beechey

01:47:21

192

Peter Watkins

01:47:22

193

Lizzie Williams

01:47:23

194

Martin Findlay

01:47:24

195

Neill Wilkinson

01:47:24

196

Neil Carrott

01:47:26

197

Andrew McCarthy

01:47:26

198

Joshua Ledger

01:47:32

199

Gavin Tull

01:47:40

200

Robert Jones

01:47:45

201

Ben Burch

01:47:46

202

Michael Shepherd

01:47:47

203

Heidi Price

01:47:55

204

Dave Quinn

01:47:58

205

Tom Burgess

01:48:02

206

Delano Bateman

01:48:05

207

Susannah Stott

01:48:08

208

Issy Hamilton

01:48:09

209

Ian Martin

01:48:16

210

Eva Roggenstein

01:48:18

211

Sarah Miles

01:48:19

212

Mary Wilson

01:48:32

213

Henrietta Wood

01:48:34

214

Ian Bacon

01:48:37

215

Hannah Mayes

01:48:37

216

Phillipa Slieker

01:48:38

217

Sophie Thompson

01:48:39

218

Alex Nicoll

01:48:47

219

Anna Goodchild

01:48:50

220

Graeme Buck

01:48:55

221

Hazel Lambert

01:49:01

222

Fari Pirouz

01:49:08

223

Patrick Fitzpatrick

01:49:13

224

Debbie Stackwood

01:49:16

225

Rory Paxton

01:49:25

226

Sarah Holloway

01:50:03

227

Louise Ballantyne

01:50:35

228

Andrew Ward

01:50:37

229

Emily James

01:50:45

230

Darren Phillips

01:50:46

231

Kevyn Taylor

01:50:53

232

Adam White

01:50:53

233

James Sadler

01:51:03

234

Graham Stevens

01:51:19

235

Lucy Childs

01:51:36

236

Paul Goodey

01:51:37

237

Catrin Cuzen

01:51:38

238

Maria Cann

01:51:48

239

Michael Crozier

01:51:48

240

Birte Hayes

01:51:48

241

Neil Greeff

01:52:00

242

Megan Hurley

01:52:01

243

James Forrester

01:52:16

244

Tom Edwards

01:52:20

245

Kevin Gentry

01:52:22

246

Richard Bate

01:52:27

247

Ashley Gordon

01:52:39

248

Dominic Ash

01:52:42

249

Helen Gilbert

01:52:49

250

Mike Dando

01:52:53

251

Sarah Harford

01:53:11

252

Chris Walker

01:53:12

253

Trevor Lambert

01:53:21

254

Claire Griffiths

01:53:36

255

Jim Whitehead

01:53:37

256

Chris Smith

01:53:37

257

Colin Suttie

01:53:41

258

Jude Coleman

01:53:47

259

Sarah O’Connor

01:53:47

260

Liam Burnham

01:53:49

261

William McLachlan

01:53:50

262

Maz Kingston

01:53:52

263

Katie Myerscough

01:53:53

264

Louise Gelling

01:53:55

265

Kim Gelling

01:53:55

266

Barnaby Cole

01:53:56

267

Orlando Taylor

01:53:56

268

Rachael Berry

01:54:00

269

Andrew Wallis

01:54:00

270

Kieran McDonald

01:54:02

271

Peter Deaner

01:54:04

272

David Hosking

01:54:14

273

Demelza Hassani

01:54:26

274

Paul Hird

01:54:31

275

Birte Hayes

01:54:35

276

Steve Wray

01:54:37

277

Ruan Bouwer

01:54:39

278

Ben Allardyce

01:54:40

279

Tina Albrecht

01:54:51

280

Shelley Jackman

01:54:52

281

Todd Brown

01:54:53

282

Chris Morrison

01:55:00

283

Andrew Bufton-Lock

01:55:01

284

Amy Hughes

01:55:03

285

George Ormond

01:55:20

286

Alain Hawes

01:55:20

287

Jason Law

01:55:22

288

Ryan Robinson

01:55:32

289

Ally Chow

01:55:46

290

Michael Davison

01:55:49

291

Tim Hooker

01:55:51

292

Clare Read

01:55:53

293

Andrew Crowston

01:55:59

294

Lauren Lock

01:56:02

295

Jonathan Smith

01:56:05

296

Christina Kilbee

01:56:14

297

Paul Jenkins

01:56:26

298

Maria Burlon

01:56:28

299

Nichola Harman

01:56:30

300

Ben Muskett

01:56:37

301

Geoff Watts

01:56:43

302

Julia Hochsmann

01:56:47

303

Andrew Morris

01:56:47

304

Huw Thomas

01:56:54

305

Janet Wood

01:57:01

306

Marc Wastle

01:57:01

307

Andrey Dobrynin

01:57:16

308

Matthew Almond

01:57:22

309

Jennifer Hey

01:57:26

310

Gareth Kirkwood

01:57:32

311

Gareth Green

01:57:42

312

Phil Prestridge

01:57:46

313

Jane Ashby

01:57:46

314

Ewa Kozakiewicz

01:57:51

315

Emma Cutler

01:57:57

316

Paul Driver

01:57:57

317

Sam Warren

01:57:58

318

Jonathan Milne

01:57:59

319

Steven Shillingford

01:57:59

320

Abi Gadsby

01:58:00

321

Alice Rutherford Jones

01:58:01

322

George R-Jones

01:58:02

323

AN Other

01:58:06

324

Hardeep Riarh

01:58:15

325

Joe Akem-Che

01:58:16

326

Adam Martin

01:58:16

327

Cathy Wanniaratchy

01:58:19

328

Nichola Venables

01:58:33

329

Kevin Hodgetts

01:58:34

330

Rosy Coates

01:58:39

331

Pier Paolo De Bona

01:58:45

332

Emma Marchant

01:58:48

333

Geraldine Thomas

01:58:51

334

Rachel Atherton

01:58:52

335

Jo Grumett

01:58:58

336

Deborah Clay

01:59:03

337

David Smith

01:59:12

338

Harry Smith

01:59:13

339

Richard Schreiber

01:59:25

340

Richard Money-Kyrle

01:59:42

341

Matilda Money-Kyrle

01:59:43

342

Alastair Pickett

01:59:46

343

James Sherwin

01:59:58

344

Thomas Kujawa

01:59:59

345

James Kiddie

02:00:04

346

Hayley Monks

02:00:29

347

Peter Clegg

02:00:34

348

Sally Wiggins

02:00:43

349

Brynley Price

02:00:46

350

James Grindlay

02:00:51

351

Emily Brace

02:01:04

352

Mark O’Neil

02:01:56

353

Charles James Barr

02:02:06

354

Fray Kenden

02:02:22

355

Nick Austin

02:02:25

356

Sarah Bevan

02:02:31

357

Gareth Lewis

02:02:35

358

Alex Moffat

02:02:37

359

Mark Timson

02:02:39

360

Philip Duggan

02:02:42

361

Brendan Cradden

02:02:47

362

Elise Lombardo

02:03:01

363

Janet Conneely

02:03:10

364

Catherine Chamberlin

02:03:17

365

Kerry Coomber

02:03:17

366

Kate Marshall

02:03:28

367

Sarah Longstaffe

02:03:30

368

Dave Moseley

02:03:47

369

Brenhan Heath

02:03:51

370

John Clokey

02:03:53

371

Doug Brady

02:03:57

372

Dan Hayden

02:04:10

373

Brian Ackroyd

02:04:23

374

Jonathan Adshead

02:04:34

375

Louise Rutherford

02:04:35

376

James Wright

02:04:37

377

Keith Frayn

02:05:09

378

Neil Cruden

02:05:12

379

Ulla Hughey

02:05:14

380

Steven Mills

02:05:54

381

Anita Recchio

02:06:19

382

Alex Evans

02:06:33

383

Tom James

02:06:34

384

Michele-Anne Vennat

02:06:34

385

Anna Bowen

02:06:42

386

Christopher Good

02:06:43

387

Hannah Allden

02:07:00

388

Kevin Pascoe

02:07:01

389

Simon Morgan

02:07:10

390

Emma Mills

02:07:12

391

Adam Johnson

02:07:32

392

Sarah Bolger

02:07:37

393

Caroline Scottow

02:07:39

394

Italia Keogh

02:07:48

395

Kirstin Martin

02:07:52

396

Susan Lambert

02:08:05

397

Steven Teasdale

02:08:09

398

Daniel Gardner

02:08:14

399

Jane Nicholson

02:08:18

400

Amy Gandon

02:08:28

401

Frazer Cowgill

02:08:33

402

Petra Morris

02:08:34

403

Russell Vickers

02:08:47

404

Dan Bussooa

02:09:40

405

Jean-J Schubler

02:09:41

406

Daniel Minns

02:09:50

407

Neil Bacon

02:09:55

408

Tommy Wachowiak

02:09:56

409

Emily Hawke

02:10:02

410

Dave Page

02:10:04

411

Indra Marie Stockhaus

02:10:18

412

Angharad Massie

02:10:56

413

Ruth Marshall

02:11:09

414

Paul Lofty

02:11:25

415

Gerard Groom

02:11:28

416

Emma Hale

02:11:35

417

Gemma Lavery

02:11:50

418

Colin Lester

02:11:59

419

Monika Ferencz-Szabo

02:12:08

420

Paula Nichols

02:12:09

421

Jonothon East

02:13:18

422

Martyn Spencer

02:13:20

423

John Monks

02:13:39

424

Fleur Wells

02:13:43

425

Patrizia Victor

02:13:46

426

Jemma Clifford

02:13:46

427

Megan Roff

02:13:56

428

Lynne Dustan

02:14:33

429

Peter Hopkins

02:15:56

430

Luciano Candilio

02:16:20

431

Samantha Tucker

02:17:51

432

Shiao Fong Yee

02:18:29

433

Kathy Bergh

02:18:39

434

Rebecca Hope

02:18:56

435

Diane Peasley

02:19:15

436

Rebecca Evans

02:19:32

437

Emma Dewes

02:19:54

438

James Pain

02:20:14

439

Imogen Hammond

02:20:26

440

Noah Assheton

02:21:43

441

John Earl

02:22:24

442

Laura Ellinston

02:22:25

443

Tim Carswell

02:23:23

444

Katie Neale

02:23:23

445

Laura Spencer

02:23:41

446

Lisa Hattersley

02:23:42

447

Peter Glass

02:24:01

448

Meiling Wang

02:25:10

449

Didier Cuny

02:25:15

450

Matthew Taylor

02:25:45

451

Kate Logan

02:26:04

452

Nick Gowens

02:26:22

453

Cora Corrigan

02:27:15

454

Ashley Brooks

02:27:17

455

Clive Travis

02:27:25

456

Roger Pickles

02:29:19

457

Elizabeth Tutill

02:29:30

458

Kalpana Verma

02:29:31

459

Clinton Dustan

02:29:57

460

Jennifer Barlow

02:29:58

461

Rachel Shaw

02:30:45

462

Tim Davies

02:31:11

463

Alan Watson

02:32:06

464

Parshotam Mann

02:33:26

465

Gemma Belle

02:34:01

466

Denis Coakley

02:36:54

467

Edward Cole

02:40:13

468

Anila Avison

02:40:22

469

Simon Warren

02:40:26

470

Pat Cradden

02:41:32

471

Peter Tucker

02:41:57

472

Kerry Burbridge

02:43:32

473

Simon Field

02:44:21

474

Chantelle Grigg

02:44:21

475

Cathine Emin

02:49:33

476

John Mccann

02:50:20

477

Felicity Probert

02:52:43

478

Oscar Monteagudo

02:54:01

479

Julie Wing

02:57:17

10km

Pos

Name

Time

1

Matthew Raynor

00:39:41

2

Matt Puddy

00:40:35

3

A Martinez De Murguia

00:40:39

4

Olly Moor

00:41:09

5

Duncan Miller

00:41:44

6

Julian Hucks

00:42:29

7

Leon Bradshaw

00:43:04

8

Liam Prodlock

00:43:38

9

Douglas Haynes

00:43:49

10

Adam Janisch

00:44:02

11

Will Thompson

00:44:05

12

Roddy More

00:45:30

13

Matias Regueiro Rial

00:46:16

14

Robert Galloway

00:46:20

15

Nicholas More

00:46:22

16

John Cockroft

00:46:34

17

Sammy Phillips

00:46:49

18

Alasdair Romanes

00:47:01

19

James Beer

00:47:07

20

Richie Fraser

00:47:08

21

Nick Rosi

00:47:09

22

Andrew Farrow

00:47:15

23

Henry Peters

00:47:24

24

Eddy Wimble

00:47:49

25

Tom Lebeau

00:48:01

26

Jonty Shipley

00:48:04

27

Archie Lockett

00:48:09

28

Simon Porter

00:48:16

29

Melanie Zacheis

00:48:34

30

Elaina Elzinga

00:48:36

31

Duncan Loyd

00:49:12

32

Julie Rayfield

00:49:15

33

Anthony Bowyer

00:49:29

34

Daniel Edwards

00:49:33

35

Paul Connor

00:49:38

36

Wayne Samuel

00:49:58

37

Luke Kimber

00:50:02

38

Daniel Barrett

00:50:11

39

Graham Henderson

00:50:26

40

Tom Ellery

00:50:28

41

Nicola Fleming

00:50:38

42

Lorgan Clarke

00:50:49

43

Michael George

00:50:53

44

Lauren Lewis

00:50:54

45

Daniel Coles

00:50:57

46

Valdo Rafael

00:51:07

47

Will Lam

00:51:19

48

Andrew Edwards

00:51:19

49

Alexander M-Kingston

00:51:23

50

Nick Hoare

00:52:15

51

Jonathon Howard

00:52:15

52

Jon Watterson

00:52:22

53

David Thomas

00:52:27

54

Laura Alden-Court

00:52:42

55

G Andlauer-Turner

00:53:35

56

Robert Eaglesham

00:53:52

57

Katarzyna Nitarska

00:54:20

58

Blake Butler

00:54:24

59

Daniel Lebeau

00:54:36

60

Tessa Lewis

00:54:45

61

Philip Walker

00:54:47

62

Phil Stubbington

00:54:47

63

Katie Francis

00:54:56

64

Aoife Blick

00:54:58

65

Tom Robards

00:55:00

66

Marie Douvier

00:55:05

67

Alex Nichol

00:55:40

68

Joshua Goodson

00:55:44

69

Sarah Brewer

00:55:58

70

Brian Taylor

00:55:59

71

Laura Hunter

00:56:13

72

Michael Walker

00:56:21

73

Kate Goodman

00:56:21

74

Emma Bradley

00:56:21

75

Sarah Joyce

00:56:23

76

Rebecca Murr

00:56:25

77

Sarah Leverson

00:56:42

78

David Hall

00:56:46

79

Den Jones

00:57:03

80

Theo Lock

00:57:10

81

Simon Coles

00:57:13

82

Stephanie Tatman

00:57:22

83

Mariella Lait

00:58:01

84

Lucy Potter

00:58:06

85

Anri Visser

00:58:18

86

Chloe Holmes

00:58:18

87

James Lockett

00:58:21

88

Matilda Manly

00:58:23

89

Ashley Manyweathers

00:58:26

90

Roger Davis

00:58:29

91

Alex James

00:58:31

92

Sophie Taylor

00:58:38

93

Lucy Edwards

00:58:49

94

Tam Wakeham

00:59:03

95

Liz Coates

00:59:05

96

Stacy Bazeley-White

00:59:16

97

Charlie Cubbage

00:59:24

98

Mark Zines

00:59:30

99

Laura Rosi

00:59:34

100

Hannah Skaaniid

00:59:55

101

Katie Bell

00:59:56

102

Charlotte Rolstone

01:00:01

103

Dhiraj Maharjan

01:00:34

104

Thomas Wiltshire

01:00:37

105

Anthony Tugwell

01:00:38

106

Chris Harty

01:00:42

107

Dibya Maharjan

01:00:45

108

Andrew Van Biljon

01:00:51

109

Hannah Van Biljon

01:00:51

110

Samantha Isaac

01:00:52

111

Daniel Hathaway

01:01:03

112

Mark Errington

01:01:18

113

Fiona Hortopp

01:01:34

114

Jack-S MacDonald

01:01:52

115

Ollie Perkins

01:02:06

116

Victoria Leedham

01:02:15

117

Ellen Robertshaw

01:02:19

118

Kerri Constable

01:02:19

119

Salwa Boon

01:02:21

120

Michael Urry

01:02:24

121

Nick Perkins

01:02:26

122

Debbie Rodger

01:02:28

123

Rachel Arkell

01:02:28

124

Lorraine Rose

01:02:31

125

Lainey Mitchell

01:02:32

126

Sam Dooley

01:02:53

127

Josephine Ebsworth

01:02:56

128

Louisa Mead

01:03:02

129

Tim Dickson

01:03:04

130

Martha Dickson

01:03:06

131

Sophie Wilne

01:03:08

132

Greg Gordon-James

01:03:11

133

Philip Greenwood

01:03:53

134

Gemma Edwards

01:03:58

135

Melissa Dainelli

01:04:02

136

K Shuttleworth

01:04:06

137

Lindsay Clark

01:04:10

138

Keith Settle

01:04:16

139

Emma Timson

01:04:19

140

Paul Studd

01:04:23

141

Richard Dieppe

01:04:24

142

David Roxburgh

01:04:26

143

Amanda Stevens

01:04:28

144

Jessica Hamer

01:04:31

145

Paul Watkins

01:04:39

146

Emma Pay

01:04:42

147

Amy Wootten

01:04:43

148

Owen Baker

01:05:01

149

Rachel Hatcher

01:05:15

150

Jade Cooper

01:05:17

151

Abbi Watson

01:05:18

152

Claire Smith

01:05:57

153

Emma Wilson

01:05:59

154

Liz Godfrey

01:06:11

155

Faith Haywood

01:06:34

156

Sean Haywood

01:06:34

157

Rachael Medland

01:06:47

158

Kriste Mikkonen

01:07:32

159

Tom Wilkinson

01:07:58

160

Karen Errington

01:08:05

161

Anne Colgan

01:08:11

162

Magz Connerty

01:08:41

163

Merel Gijsen

01:09:17

164

Jasper Fulford-Dobson

01:09:45

165

G Fulford Dobson

01:09:46

166

James Price

01:09:59

167

Minke Koorts

01:10:25

168

Christopher Kennedy

01:10:36

169

Janey Mai Manly

01:10:42

170

Suzanne Whiteman

01:10:48

171

Mark Bauld

01:10:48

172

Andrea Davis

01:11:00

173

Elaine Waugh

01:11:05

174

Nicola Read

01:11:09

175

Katie Mallows

01:11:09

176

Derek Hussey

01:11:19

177

Marlene De Lima

01:11:46

178

Richard Barker

01:12:03

179

Rob Clarke

01:12:17

180

Michael Fisher

01:12:56

181

Evie Butler

01:12:56

182

Elisabeth Tuck

01:12:56

183

Shannon Mosawi

01:13:08

184

Martin Burke

01:13:42

185

Claire Boulby

01:14:13

186

Donovan Crutchfield

01:14:16

187

M Renneteau-Allen

01:14:22

188

Richard Tippett

01:14:42

189

Izzy Colin

01:15:03

190

Jenny Ayres

01:15:19

191

Felicity Price

01:16:02

192

Susanna Clinch

01:16:04

193

Charlotte Gater

01:16:44

194

Deirdre Denman

01:17:11

195

Colin Denman

01:17:12

196

Anna Fenton

01:20:43

197

Jonathan Shore

01:22:16

198

Louvaine Shore

01:22:16

199

Rebbekah Lamont

01:22:35

200

Grace Pickles

01:22:42

201

Sue Widdowson

01:24:47

202

Lucas Robinson

01:30:39

203

Stephen Wing

01:31:08

