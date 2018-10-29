Henley Half Marathon: Full results

Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
Monday, 29 October 2018
Half marathon
|
Pos
|
Name
|
Time
|
1
|
Ben Neale
|
01:19:16
|
2
|
Richard Price
|
01:19:21
|
3
|
Carl Aldridge
|
01:19:27
|
4
|
Ali Herbert
|
01:19:33
|
5
|
Chris Lucas
|
01:19:50
|
6
|
Neal Jeffs
|
01:22:28
|
7
|
Adam Roberts
|
01:22:55
|
8
|
Jesse Rupert Elzinga
|
01:24:37
|
9
|
Barry Keave
|
01:24:49
|
10
|
Adam Hunt
|
01:25:09
|
11
|
Daniel Rose
|
01:26:19
|
12
|
Chantal Percival
|
01:26:59
|
13
|
Jon Fromyr
|
01:27:03
|
14
|
James Robinson
|
01:27:06
|
15
|
Robert Jerrett
|
01:27:09
|
16
|
Brian Duggan
|
01:27:20
|
17
|
Stephen South
|
01:27:21
|
18
|
Jorge Berzosa Gisbert
|
01:27:24
|
19
|
Alexandra Cook
|
01:27:57
|
20
|
Adam Crouch
|
01:28:49
|
21
|
Robert McGow
|
01:29:00
|
22
|
Gwilym Satchell
|
01:29:17
|
23
|
Edward Robinson
|
01:29:29
|
24
|
Andrew Nash
|
01:29:43
|
25
|
Rebecca Eames
|
01:29:44
|
26
|
Richard Rutkowski
|
01:29:50
|
27
|
Sam Blanshard
|
01:30:02
|
28
|
Clem Dixon
|
01:30:09
|
29
|
Donal McGurk
|
01:30:14
|
30
|
Samuel Carrero
|
01:30:29
|
31
|
Peter Turner
|
01:30:37
|
32
|
Richard Wilson
|
01:31:01
|
33
|
Andrew McDonald
|
01:31:08
|
34
|
Freddie Williams
|
01:31:21
|
35
|
Barry Dodd
|
01:31:23
|
36
|
Carlton Shorter
|
01:31:24
|
37
|
Frederick Cutts
|
01:31:31
|
38
|
Federico Burlon
|
01:31:49
|
39
|
Charlotte Harris
|
01:32:05
|
40
|
Peter Moor
|
01:32:10
|
41
|
Charles Washbourn
|
01:32:13
|
42
|
Andy Rousell
|
01:32:15
|
43
|
Alex Partridge
|
01:32:19
|
44
|
Tim Grant
|
01:32:38
|
45
|
Harry Bradbury
|
01:33:12
|
46
|
Daniel Jones
|
01:33:20
|
47
|
Robert Martin
|
01:33:33
|
48
|
Marcus Gaskell
|
01:33:34
|
49
|
Hollie Elliott
|
01:33:46
|
50
|
Oliver Bray
|
01:33:55
|
51
|
Ben Beattie
|
01:33:56
|
52
|
James Reynolds
|
01:33:59
|
53
|
Sophie Whitworth
|
01:34:11
|
54
|
Mark MacLeod
|
01:34:38
|
55
|
Alistair Meachin
|
01:35:00
|
56
|
Rob Edmondson
|
01:35:07
|
57
|
Martin Koorts
|
01:35:17
|
58
|
Allan McPherson
|
01:35:35
|
59
|
James Stephenson
|
01:35:36
|
60
|
John Hudspith
|
01:36:32
|
61
|
John Yonker
|
01:36:38
|
62
|
Edward Cox
|
01:36:40
|
63
|
Stephen Malcolm
|
01:36:40
|
64
|
Christopher Smowton
|
01:36:41
|
65
|
Martin Griffiths
|
01:36:48
|
66
|
Simon Jones
|
01:36:59
|
67
|
Chris Grindrod
|
01:37:01
|
68
|
Sam Nicholson
|
01:37:08
|
69
|
Robin Arkell
|
01:37:12
|
70
|
Eve Newton
|
01:37:18
|
71
|
Thomas Mapham
|
01:37:32
|
72
|
Colin Blythe
|
01:37:41
|
73
|
Richard Leslie
|
01:37:46
|
74
|
Stephen Brown
|
01:37:55
|
75
|
Andrew Partridge
|
01:37:55
|
76
|
Jennifer Keal
|
01:38:06
|
77
|
David Sherrell
|
01:38:27
|
78
|
Oscar Boughen
|
01:38:35
|
79
|
Greg Marsh
|
01:38:42
|
80
|
John Naylor
|
01:38:46
|
81
|
JC Twort
|
01:38:48
|
82
|
Iain Burnett
|
01:38:49
|
83
|
Graeme Harris
|
01:38:54
|
84
|
Steve Bateman
|
01:38:59
|
85
|
Andy Marlow
|
01:39:01
|
86
|
Alastair McWilliams
|
01:39:01
|
87
|
John Boreham
|
01:39:01
|
88
|
Trevor Moore
|
01:39:02
|
89
|
Sam Goodson
|
01:39:04
|
90
|
Morgan Pearce
|
01:39:05
|
91
|
Richie Steele
|
01:39:11
|
92
|
William Hawes
|
01:39:48
|
93
|
Andy McDowall
|
01:39:51
|
94
|
Robert Gibbs
|
01:39:58
|
95
|
David Bowman
|
01:40:02
|
96
|
Andrew Nesbitt
|
01:40:04
|
97
|
Nicola Cooper
|
01:40:09
|
98
|
Elizabeth Dingemans
|
01:40:23
|
99
|
Hannah Kennedy
|
01:40:25
|
100
|
Richard Griffiths
|
01:40:27
|
101
|
Suzie Stowell
|
01:40:28
|
102
|
Jonathan Price
|
01:40:31
|
103
|
Charlie Dee
|
01:40:34
|
104
|
Douglas Rashen
|
01:40:35
|
105
|
Paul Jaques
|
01:40:44
|
106
|
Andrew Boseley
|
01:41:01
|
107
|
Andrew Lorentz
|
01:41:03
|
108
|
Joe Blair
|
01:41:05
|
109
|
James Loxton
|
01:41:13
|
110
|
Matthew Moore
|
01:41:17
|
111
|
Jamie Francis
|
01:41:19
|
112
|
Micheen Thornycroft
|
01:41:24
|
113
|
Simon Bodle
|
01:41:24
|
114
|
Michael Price
|
01:41:28
|
115
|
James Brereton
|
01:41:29
|
116
|
Duncan Wild
|
01:41:32
|
117
|
Stephen Dobson
|
01:41:33
|
118
|
Chris Asemi
|
01:41:36
|
119
|
Harry Wright
|
01:41:40
|
120
|
Arron Evans
|
01:41:42
|
121
|
Will Paige
|
01:41:47
|
122
|
Harry Osborne
|
01:41:50
|
123
|
Timothy Simpson
|
01:41:51
|
124
|
Malcolm Burfitt
|
01:41:56
|
125
|
Tom Heath
|
01:42:04
|
126
|
Paul Badger
|
01:42:16
|
127
|
Michael Cavanagh
|
01:42:17
|
128
|
Steve Mobbs
|
01:42:19
|
129
|
Kit Lewin
|
01:42:20
|
130
|
David Henery
|
01:42:39
|
131
|
Andrew Nicholl
|
01:42:42
|
132
|
Reuben O’Brien
|
01:42:44
|
133
|
Felix Butterworth
|
01:42:47
|
134
|
Larry Haywood
|
01:42:49
|
135
|
Paul Squires
|
01:42:51
|
136
|
Arabella Hussey
|
01:43:06
|
137
|
James Lauder
|
01:43:06
|
138
|
Kevin Jacob
|
01:43:13
|
139
|
Alastair Skelton
|
01:43:18
|
140
|
Chris Wood
|
01:43:25
|
141
|
Jonathan Hall
|
01:43:40
|
142
|
Edina Mullin
|
01:43:43
|
143
|
Robert Nethersole
|
01:43:44
|
144
|
Susannah Boddie
|
01:43:46
|
145
|
Mark Holloway
|
01:43:48
|
146
|
Kyle Addy
|
01:43:50
|
147
|
Conrad Dawson
|
01:43:52
|
148
|
Adrian Smith
|
01:43:58
|
149
|
Igor Kungurov
|
01:44:01
|
150
|
Toby Williams
|
01:44:05
|
151
|
Christopher Hamblin
|
01:44:13
|
152
|
Guy Nesbitt
|
01:44:14
|
153
|
Matthew Gingell
|
01:44:16
|
154
|
Steve Huyton
|
01:44:17
|
155
|
Sophie Negus
|
01:44:24
|
156
|
Ken Lim
|
01:44:26
|
157
|
Chris Edwards
|
01:44:30
|
158
|
Marco Gastaut
|
01:44:52
|
159
|
Ian Morris
|
01:44:58
|
160
|
Alex Austin
|
01:45:03
|
161
|
Donal McKeating
|
01:45:28
|
162
|
Sam Green
|
01:45:28
|
163
|
Jon Thornber
|
01:45:32
|
164
|
Mark Godfrey
|
01:45:38
|
165
|
Richard Leedham
|
01:45:38
|
166
|
Mike McCallan
|
01:45:44
|
167
|
Robin Alexander
|
01:45:46
|
168
|
Archie Donald
|
01:45:47
|
169
|
Nick Clinch
|
01:45:58
|
170
|
Tobey Brewin
|
01:46:03
|
171
|
Andrea Blanshard
|
01:46:10
|
172
|
Kirstie Donald
|
01:46:11
|
173
|
Stewart Walters
|
01:46:14
|
174
|
Ben Taylor
|
01:46:22
|
175
|
Joe Alderson
|
01:46:25
|
176
|
Mark Armstrong
|
01:46:30
|
177
|
James Wild
|
01:46:43
|
178
|
K Samyui-Adams
|
01:46:46
|
179
|
Kevin Parke
|
01:46:53
|
180
|
Georgina Strickland
|
01:46:58
|
181
|
Simon Strickland
|
01:46:59
|
182
|
Anne Kelly
|
01:46:59
|
183
|
Richard Hills
|
01:47:03
|
184
|
Scott Evans
|
01:47:04
|
185
|
Frances Carruthers
|
01:47:08
|
186
|
Beccy Barry
|
01:47:08
|
187
|
Mike Barry
|
01:47:10
|
188
|
Rik Edwards
|
01:47:11
|
189
|
John Heslop
|
01:47:14
|
190
|
Mike Jacobs
|
01:47:18
|
191
|
Helen Beechey
|
01:47:21
|
192
|
Peter Watkins
|
01:47:22
|
193
|
Lizzie Williams
|
01:47:23
|
194
|
Martin Findlay
|
01:47:24
|
195
|
Neill Wilkinson
|
01:47:24
|
196
|
Neil Carrott
|
01:47:26
|
197
|
Andrew McCarthy
|
01:47:26
|
198
|
Joshua Ledger
|
01:47:32
|
199
|
Gavin Tull
|
01:47:40
|
200
|
Robert Jones
|
01:47:45
|
201
|
Ben Burch
|
01:47:46
|
202
|
Michael Shepherd
|
01:47:47
|
203
|
Heidi Price
|
01:47:55
|
204
|
Dave Quinn
|
01:47:58
|
205
|
Tom Burgess
|
01:48:02
|
206
|
Delano Bateman
|
01:48:05
|
207
|
Susannah Stott
|
01:48:08
|
208
|
Issy Hamilton
|
01:48:09
|
209
|
Ian Martin
|
01:48:16
|
210
|
Eva Roggenstein
|
01:48:18
|
211
|
Sarah Miles
|
01:48:19
|
212
|
Mary Wilson
|
01:48:32
|
213
|
Henrietta Wood
|
01:48:34
|
214
|
Ian Bacon
|
01:48:37
|
215
|
Hannah Mayes
|
01:48:37
|
216
|
Phillipa Slieker
|
01:48:38
|
217
|
Sophie Thompson
|
01:48:39
|
218
|
Alex Nicoll
|
01:48:47
|
219
|
Anna Goodchild
|
01:48:50
|
220
|
Graeme Buck
|
01:48:55
|
221
|
Hazel Lambert
|
01:49:01
|
222
|
Fari Pirouz
|
01:49:08
|
223
|
Patrick Fitzpatrick
|
01:49:13
|
224
|
Debbie Stackwood
|
01:49:16
|
225
|
Rory Paxton
|
01:49:25
|
226
|
Sarah Holloway
|
01:50:03
|
227
|
Louise Ballantyne
|
01:50:35
|
228
|
Andrew Ward
|
01:50:37
|
229
|
Emily James
|
01:50:45
|
230
|
Darren Phillips
|
01:50:46
|
231
|
Kevyn Taylor
|
01:50:53
|
232
|
Adam White
|
01:50:53
|
233
|
James Sadler
|
01:51:03
|
234
|
Graham Stevens
|
01:51:19
|
235
|
Lucy Childs
|
01:51:36
|
236
|
Paul Goodey
|
01:51:37
|
237
|
Catrin Cuzen
|
01:51:38
|
238
|
Maria Cann
|
01:51:48
|
239
|
Michael Crozier
|
01:51:48
|
240
|
Birte Hayes
|
01:51:48
|
241
|
Neil Greeff
|
01:52:00
|
242
|
Megan Hurley
|
01:52:01
|
243
|
James Forrester
|
01:52:16
|
244
|
Tom Edwards
|
01:52:20
|
245
|
Kevin Gentry
|
01:52:22
|
246
|
Richard Bate
|
01:52:27
|
247
|
Ashley Gordon
|
01:52:39
|
248
|
Dominic Ash
|
01:52:42
|
249
|
Helen Gilbert
|
01:52:49
|
250
|
Mike Dando
|
01:52:53
|
251
|
Sarah Harford
|
01:53:11
|
252
|
Chris Walker
|
01:53:12
|
253
|
Trevor Lambert
|
01:53:21
|
254
|
Claire Griffiths
|
01:53:36
|
255
|
Jim Whitehead
|
01:53:37
|
256
|
Chris Smith
|
01:53:37
|
257
|
Colin Suttie
|
01:53:41
|
258
|
Jude Coleman
|
01:53:47
|
259
|
Sarah O’Connor
|
01:53:47
|
260
|
Liam Burnham
|
01:53:49
|
261
|
William McLachlan
|
01:53:50
|
262
|
Maz Kingston
|
01:53:52
|
263
|
Katie Myerscough
|
01:53:53
|
264
|
Louise Gelling
|
01:53:55
|
265
|
Kim Gelling
|
01:53:55
|
266
|
Barnaby Cole
|
01:53:56
|
267
|
Orlando Taylor
|
01:53:56
|
268
|
Rachael Berry
|
01:54:00
|
269
|
Andrew Wallis
|
01:54:00
|
270
|
Kieran McDonald
|
01:54:02
|
271
|
Peter Deaner
|
01:54:04
|
272
|
David Hosking
|
01:54:14
|
273
|
Demelza Hassani
|
01:54:26
|
274
|
Paul Hird
|
01:54:31
|
275
|
Birte Hayes
|
01:54:35
|
276
|
Steve Wray
|
01:54:37
|
277
|
Ruan Bouwer
|
01:54:39
|
278
|
Ben Allardyce
|
01:54:40
|
279
|
Tina Albrecht
|
01:54:51
|
280
|
Shelley Jackman
|
01:54:52
|
281
|
Todd Brown
|
01:54:53
|
282
|
Chris Morrison
|
01:55:00
|
283
|
Andrew Bufton-Lock
|
01:55:01
|
284
|
Amy Hughes
|
01:55:03
|
285
|
George Ormond
|
01:55:20
|
286
|
Alain Hawes
|
01:55:20
|
287
|
Jason Law
|
01:55:22
|
288
|
Ryan Robinson
|
01:55:32
|
289
|
Ally Chow
|
01:55:46
|
290
|
Michael Davison
|
01:55:49
|
291
|
Tim Hooker
|
01:55:51
|
292
|
Clare Read
|
01:55:53
|
293
|
Andrew Crowston
|
01:55:59
|
294
|
Lauren Lock
|
01:56:02
|
295
|
Jonathan Smith
|
01:56:05
|
296
|
Christina Kilbee
|
01:56:14
|
297
|
Paul Jenkins
|
01:56:26
|
298
|
Maria Burlon
|
01:56:28
|
299
|
Nichola Harman
|
01:56:30
|
300
|
Ben Muskett
|
01:56:37
|
301
|
Geoff Watts
|
01:56:43
|
302
|
Julia Hochsmann
|
01:56:47
|
303
|
Andrew Morris
|
01:56:47
|
304
|
Huw Thomas
|
01:56:54
|
305
|
Janet Wood
|
01:57:01
|
306
|
Marc Wastle
|
01:57:01
|
307
|
Andrey Dobrynin
|
01:57:16
|
308
|
Matthew Almond
|
01:57:22
|
309
|
Jennifer Hey
|
01:57:26
|
310
|
Gareth Kirkwood
|
01:57:32
|
311
|
Gareth Green
|
01:57:42
|
312
|
Phil Prestridge
|
01:57:46
|
313
|
Jane Ashby
|
01:57:46
|
314
|
Ewa Kozakiewicz
|
01:57:51
|
315
|
Emma Cutler
|
01:57:57
|
316
|
Paul Driver
|
01:57:57
|
317
|
Sam Warren
|
01:57:58
|
318
|
Jonathan Milne
|
01:57:59
|
319
|
Steven Shillingford
|
01:57:59
|
320
|
Abi Gadsby
|
01:58:00
|
321
|
Alice Rutherford Jones
|
01:58:01
|
322
|
George R-Jones
|
01:58:02
|
323
|
AN Other
|
01:58:06
|
324
|
Hardeep Riarh
|
01:58:15
|
325
|
Joe Akem-Che
|
01:58:16
|
326
|
Adam Martin
|
01:58:16
|
327
|
Cathy Wanniaratchy
|
01:58:19
|
328
|
Nichola Venables
|
01:58:33
|
329
|
Kevin Hodgetts
|
01:58:34
|
330
|
Rosy Coates
|
01:58:39
|
331
|
Pier Paolo De Bona
|
01:58:45
|
332
|
Emma Marchant
|
01:58:48
|
333
|
Geraldine Thomas
|
01:58:51
|
334
|
Rachel Atherton
|
01:58:52
|
335
|
Jo Grumett
|
01:58:58
|
336
|
Deborah Clay
|
01:59:03
|
337
|
David Smith
|
01:59:12
|
338
|
Harry Smith
|
01:59:13
|
339
|
Richard Schreiber
|
01:59:25
|
340
|
Richard Money-Kyrle
|
01:59:42
|
341
|
Matilda Money-Kyrle
|
01:59:43
|
342
|
Alastair Pickett
|
01:59:46
|
343
|
James Sherwin
|
01:59:58
|
344
|
Thomas Kujawa
|
01:59:59
|
345
|
James Kiddie
|
02:00:04
|
346
|
Hayley Monks
|
02:00:29
|
347
|
Peter Clegg
|
02:00:34
|
348
|
Sally Wiggins
|
02:00:43
|
349
|
Brynley Price
|
02:00:46
|
350
|
James Grindlay
|
02:00:51
|
351
|
Emily Brace
|
02:01:04
|
352
|
Mark O’Neil
|
02:01:56
|
353
|
Charles James Barr
|
02:02:06
|
354
|
Fray Kenden
|
02:02:22
|
355
|
Nick Austin
|
02:02:25
|
356
|
Sarah Bevan
|
02:02:31
|
357
|
Gareth Lewis
|
02:02:35
|
358
|
Alex Moffat
|
02:02:37
|
359
|
Mark Timson
|
02:02:39
|
360
|
Philip Duggan
|
02:02:42
|
361
|
Brendan Cradden
|
02:02:47
|
362
|
Elise Lombardo
|
02:03:01
|
363
|
Janet Conneely
|
02:03:10
|
364
|
Catherine Chamberlin
|
02:03:17
|
365
|
Kerry Coomber
|
02:03:17
|
366
|
Kate Marshall
|
02:03:28
|
367
|
Sarah Longstaffe
|
02:03:30
|
368
|
Dave Moseley
|
02:03:47
|
369
|
Brenhan Heath
|
02:03:51
|
370
|
John Clokey
|
02:03:53
|
371
|
Doug Brady
|
02:03:57
|
372
|
Dan Hayden
|
02:04:10
|
373
|
Brian Ackroyd
|
02:04:23
|
374
|
Jonathan Adshead
|
02:04:34
|
375
|
Louise Rutherford
|
02:04:35
|
376
|
James Wright
|
02:04:37
|
377
|
Keith Frayn
|
02:05:09
|
378
|
Neil Cruden
|
02:05:12
|
379
|
Ulla Hughey
|
02:05:14
|
380
|
Steven Mills
|
02:05:54
|
381
|
Anita Recchio
|
02:06:19
|
382
|
Alex Evans
|
02:06:33
|
383
|
Tom James
|
02:06:34
|
384
|
Michele-Anne Vennat
|
02:06:34
|
385
|
Anna Bowen
|
02:06:42
|
386
|
Christopher Good
|
02:06:43
|
387
|
Hannah Allden
|
02:07:00
|
388
|
Kevin Pascoe
|
02:07:01
|
389
|
Simon Morgan
|
02:07:10
|
390
|
Emma Mills
|
02:07:12
|
391
|
Adam Johnson
|
02:07:32
|
392
|
Sarah Bolger
|
02:07:37
|
393
|
Caroline Scottow
|
02:07:39
|
394
|
Italia Keogh
|
02:07:48
|
395
|
Kirstin Martin
|
02:07:52
|
396
|
Susan Lambert
|
02:08:05
|
397
|
Steven Teasdale
|
02:08:09
|
398
|
Daniel Gardner
|
02:08:14
|
399
|
Jane Nicholson
|
02:08:18
|
400
|
Amy Gandon
|
02:08:28
|
401
|
Frazer Cowgill
|
02:08:33
|
402
|
Petra Morris
|
02:08:34
|
403
|
Russell Vickers
|
02:08:47
|
404
|
Dan Bussooa
|
02:09:40
|
405
|
Jean-J Schubler
|
02:09:41
|
406
|
Daniel Minns
|
02:09:50
|
407
|
Neil Bacon
|
02:09:55
|
408
|
Tommy Wachowiak
|
02:09:56
|
409
|
Emily Hawke
|
02:10:02
|
410
|
Dave Page
|
02:10:04
|
411
|
Indra Marie Stockhaus
|
02:10:18
|
412
|
Angharad Massie
|
02:10:56
|
413
|
Ruth Marshall
|
02:11:09
|
414
|
Paul Lofty
|
02:11:25
|
415
|
Gerard Groom
|
02:11:28
|
416
|
Emma Hale
|
02:11:35
|
417
|
Gemma Lavery
|
02:11:50
|
418
|
Colin Lester
|
02:11:59
|
419
|
Monika Ferencz-Szabo
|
02:12:08
|
420
|
Paula Nichols
|
02:12:09
|
421
|
Jonothon East
|
02:13:18
|
422
|
Martyn Spencer
|
02:13:20
|
423
|
John Monks
|
02:13:39
|
424
|
Fleur Wells
|
02:13:43
|
425
|
Patrizia Victor
|
02:13:46
|
426
|
Jemma Clifford
|
02:13:46
|
427
|
Megan Roff
|
02:13:56
|
428
|
Lynne Dustan
|
02:14:33
|
429
|
Peter Hopkins
|
02:15:56
|
430
|
Luciano Candilio
|
02:16:20
|
431
|
Samantha Tucker
|
02:17:51
|
432
|
Shiao Fong Yee
|
02:18:29
|
433
|
Kathy Bergh
|
02:18:39
|
434
|
Rebecca Hope
|
02:18:56
|
435
|
Diane Peasley
|
02:19:15
|
436
|
Rebecca Evans
|
02:19:32
|
437
|
Emma Dewes
|
02:19:54
|
438
|
James Pain
|
02:20:14
|
439
|
Imogen Hammond
|
02:20:26
|
440
|
Noah Assheton
|
02:21:43
|
441
|
John Earl
|
02:22:24
|
442
|
Laura Ellinston
|
02:22:25
|
443
|
Tim Carswell
|
02:23:23
|
444
|
Katie Neale
|
02:23:23
|
445
|
Laura Spencer
|
02:23:41
|
446
|
Lisa Hattersley
|
02:23:42
|
447
|
Peter Glass
|
02:24:01
|
448
|
Meiling Wang
|
02:25:10
|
449
|
Didier Cuny
|
02:25:15
|
450
|
Matthew Taylor
|
02:25:45
|
451
|
Kate Logan
|
02:26:04
|
452
|
Nick Gowens
|
02:26:22
|
453
|
Cora Corrigan
|
02:27:15
|
454
|
Ashley Brooks
|
02:27:17
|
455
|
Clive Travis
|
02:27:25
|
456
|
Roger Pickles
|
02:29:19
|
457
|
Elizabeth Tutill
|
02:29:30
|
458
|
Kalpana Verma
|
02:29:31
|
459
|
Clinton Dustan
|
02:29:57
|
460
|
Jennifer Barlow
|
02:29:58
|
461
|
Rachel Shaw
|
02:30:45
|
462
|
Tim Davies
|
02:31:11
|
463
|
Alan Watson
|
02:32:06
|
464
|
Parshotam Mann
|
02:33:26
|
465
|
Gemma Belle
|
02:34:01
|
466
|
Denis Coakley
|
02:36:54
|
467
|
Edward Cole
|
02:40:13
|
468
|
Anila Avison
|
02:40:22
|
469
|
Simon Warren
|
02:40:26
|
470
|
Pat Cradden
|
02:41:32
|
471
|
Peter Tucker
|
02:41:57
|
472
|
Kerry Burbridge
|
02:43:32
|
473
|
Simon Field
|
02:44:21
|
474
|
Chantelle Grigg
|
02:44:21
|
475
|
Cathine Emin
|
02:49:33
|
476
|
John Mccann
|
02:50:20
|
477
|
Felicity Probert
|
02:52:43
|
478
|
Oscar Monteagudo
|
02:54:01
|
479
|
Julie Wing
|
02:57:17
10km
|
Pos
|
Name
|
Time
|
1
|
Matthew Raynor
|
00:39:41
|
2
|
Matt Puddy
|
00:40:35
|
3
|
A Martinez De Murguia
|
00:40:39
|
4
|
Olly Moor
|
00:41:09
|
5
|
Duncan Miller
|
00:41:44
|
6
|
Julian Hucks
|
00:42:29
|
7
|
Leon Bradshaw
|
00:43:04
|
8
|
Liam Prodlock
|
00:43:38
|
9
|
Douglas Haynes
|
00:43:49
|
10
|
Adam Janisch
|
00:44:02
|
11
|
Will Thompson
|
00:44:05
|
12
|
Roddy More
|
00:45:30
|
13
|
Matias Regueiro Rial
|
00:46:16
|
14
|
Robert Galloway
|
00:46:20
|
15
|
Nicholas More
|
00:46:22
|
16
|
John Cockroft
|
00:46:34
|
17
|
Sammy Phillips
|
00:46:49
|
18
|
Alasdair Romanes
|
00:47:01
|
19
|
James Beer
|
00:47:07
|
20
|
Richie Fraser
|
00:47:08
|
21
|
Nick Rosi
|
00:47:09
|
22
|
Andrew Farrow
|
00:47:15
|
23
|
Henry Peters
|
00:47:24
|
24
|
Eddy Wimble
|
00:47:49
|
25
|
Tom Lebeau
|
00:48:01
|
26
|
Jonty Shipley
|
00:48:04
|
27
|
Archie Lockett
|
00:48:09
|
28
|
Simon Porter
|
00:48:16
|
29
|
Melanie Zacheis
|
00:48:34
|
30
|
Elaina Elzinga
|
00:48:36
|
31
|
Duncan Loyd
|
00:49:12
|
32
|
Julie Rayfield
|
00:49:15
|
33
|
Anthony Bowyer
|
00:49:29
|
34
|
Daniel Edwards
|
00:49:33
|
35
|
Paul Connor
|
00:49:38
|
36
|
Wayne Samuel
|
00:49:58
|
37
|
Luke Kimber
|
00:50:02
|
38
|
Daniel Barrett
|
00:50:11
|
39
|
Graham Henderson
|
00:50:26
|
40
|
Tom Ellery
|
00:50:28
|
41
|
Nicola Fleming
|
00:50:38
|
42
|
Lorgan Clarke
|
00:50:49
|
43
|
Michael George
|
00:50:53
|
44
|
Lauren Lewis
|
00:50:54
|
45
|
Daniel Coles
|
00:50:57
|
46
|
Valdo Rafael
|
00:51:07
|
47
|
Will Lam
|
00:51:19
|
48
|
Andrew Edwards
|
00:51:19
|
49
|
Alexander M-Kingston
|
00:51:23
|
50
|
Nick Hoare
|
00:52:15
|
51
|
Jonathon Howard
|
00:52:15
|
52
|
Jon Watterson
|
00:52:22
|
53
|
David Thomas
|
00:52:27
|
54
|
Laura Alden-Court
|
00:52:42
|
55
|
G Andlauer-Turner
|
00:53:35
|
56
|
Robert Eaglesham
|
00:53:52
|
57
|
Katarzyna Nitarska
|
00:54:20
|
58
|
Blake Butler
|
00:54:24
|
59
|
Daniel Lebeau
|
00:54:36
|
60
|
Tessa Lewis
|
00:54:45
|
61
|
Philip Walker
|
00:54:47
|
62
|
Phil Stubbington
|
00:54:47
|
63
|
Katie Francis
|
00:54:56
|
64
|
Aoife Blick
|
00:54:58
|
65
|
Tom Robards
|
00:55:00
|
66
|
Marie Douvier
|
00:55:05
|
67
|
Alex Nichol
|
00:55:40
|
68
|
Joshua Goodson
|
00:55:44
|
69
|
Sarah Brewer
|
00:55:58
|
70
|
Brian Taylor
|
00:55:59
|
71
|
Laura Hunter
|
00:56:13
|
72
|
Michael Walker
|
00:56:21
|
73
|
Kate Goodman
|
00:56:21
|
74
|
Emma Bradley
|
00:56:21
|
75
|
Sarah Joyce
|
00:56:23
|
76
|
Rebecca Murr
|
00:56:25
|
77
|
Sarah Leverson
|
00:56:42
|
78
|
David Hall
|
00:56:46
|
79
|
Den Jones
|
00:57:03
|
80
|
Theo Lock
|
00:57:10
|
81
|
Simon Coles
|
00:57:13
|
82
|
Stephanie Tatman
|
00:57:22
|
83
|
Mariella Lait
|
00:58:01
|
84
|
Lucy Potter
|
00:58:06
|
85
|
Anri Visser
|
00:58:18
|
86
|
Chloe Holmes
|
00:58:18
|
87
|
James Lockett
|
00:58:21
|
88
|
Matilda Manly
|
00:58:23
|
89
|
Ashley Manyweathers
|
00:58:26
|
90
|
Roger Davis
|
00:58:29
|
91
|
Alex James
|
00:58:31
|
92
|
Sophie Taylor
|
00:58:38
|
93
|
Lucy Edwards
|
00:58:49
|
94
|
Tam Wakeham
|
00:59:03
|
95
|
Liz Coates
|
00:59:05
|
96
|
Stacy Bazeley-White
|
00:59:16
|
97
|
Charlie Cubbage
|
00:59:24
|
98
|
Mark Zines
|
00:59:30
|
99
|
Laura Rosi
|
00:59:34
|
100
|
Hannah Skaaniid
|
00:59:55
|
101
|
Katie Bell
|
00:59:56
|
102
|
Charlotte Rolstone
|
01:00:01
|
103
|
Dhiraj Maharjan
|
01:00:34
|
104
|
Thomas Wiltshire
|
01:00:37
|
105
|
Anthony Tugwell
|
01:00:38
|
106
|
Chris Harty
|
01:00:42
|
107
|
Dibya Maharjan
|
01:00:45
|
108
|
Andrew Van Biljon
|
01:00:51
|
109
|
Hannah Van Biljon
|
01:00:51
|
110
|
Samantha Isaac
|
01:00:52
|
111
|
Daniel Hathaway
|
01:01:03
|
112
|
Mark Errington
|
01:01:18
|
113
|
Fiona Hortopp
|
01:01:34
|
114
|
Jack-S MacDonald
|
01:01:52
|
115
|
Ollie Perkins
|
01:02:06
|
116
|
Victoria Leedham
|
01:02:15
|
117
|
Ellen Robertshaw
|
01:02:19
|
118
|
Kerri Constable
|
01:02:19
|
119
|
Salwa Boon
|
01:02:21
|
120
|
Michael Urry
|
01:02:24
|
121
|
Nick Perkins
|
01:02:26
|
122
|
Debbie Rodger
|
01:02:28
|
123
|
Rachel Arkell
|
01:02:28
|
124
|
Lorraine Rose
|
01:02:31
|
125
|
Lainey Mitchell
|
01:02:32
|
126
|
Sam Dooley
|
01:02:53
|
127
|
Josephine Ebsworth
|
01:02:56
|
128
|
Louisa Mead
|
01:03:02
|
129
|
Tim Dickson
|
01:03:04
|
130
|
Martha Dickson
|
01:03:06
|
131
|
Sophie Wilne
|
01:03:08
|
132
|
Greg Gordon-James
|
01:03:11
|
133
|
Philip Greenwood
|
01:03:53
|
134
|
Gemma Edwards
|
01:03:58
|
135
|
Melissa Dainelli
|
01:04:02
|
136
|
K Shuttleworth
|
01:04:06
|
137
|
Lindsay Clark
|
01:04:10
|
138
|
Keith Settle
|
01:04:16
|
139
|
Emma Timson
|
01:04:19
|
140
|
Paul Studd
|
01:04:23
|
141
|
Richard Dieppe
|
01:04:24
|
142
|
David Roxburgh
|
01:04:26
|
143
|
Amanda Stevens
|
01:04:28
|
144
|
Jessica Hamer
|
01:04:31
|
145
|
Paul Watkins
|
01:04:39
|
146
|
Emma Pay
|
01:04:42
|
147
|
Amy Wootten
|
01:04:43
|
148
|
Owen Baker
|
01:05:01
|
149
|
Rachel Hatcher
|
01:05:15
|
150
|
Jade Cooper
|
01:05:17
|
151
|
Abbi Watson
|
01:05:18
|
152
|
Claire Smith
|
01:05:57
|
153
|
Emma Wilson
|
01:05:59
|
154
|
Liz Godfrey
|
01:06:11
|
155
|
Faith Haywood
|
01:06:34
|
156
|
Sean Haywood
|
01:06:34
|
157
|
Rachael Medland
|
01:06:47
|
158
|
Kriste Mikkonen
|
01:07:32
|
159
|
Tom Wilkinson
|
01:07:58
|
160
|
Karen Errington
|
01:08:05
|
161
|
Anne Colgan
|
01:08:11
|
162
|
Magz Connerty
|
01:08:41
|
163
|
Merel Gijsen
|
01:09:17
|
164
|
Jasper Fulford-Dobson
|
01:09:45
|
165
|
G Fulford Dobson
|
01:09:46
|
166
|
James Price
|
01:09:59
|
167
|
Minke Koorts
|
01:10:25
|
168
|
Christopher Kennedy
|
01:10:36
|
169
|
Janey Mai Manly
|
01:10:42
|
170
|
Suzanne Whiteman
|
01:10:48
|
171
|
Mark Bauld
|
01:10:48
|
172
|
Andrea Davis
|
01:11:00
|
173
|
Elaine Waugh
|
01:11:05
|
174
|
Nicola Read
|
01:11:09
|
175
|
Katie Mallows
|
01:11:09
|
176
|
Derek Hussey
|
01:11:19
|
177
|
Marlene De Lima
|
01:11:46
|
178
|
Richard Barker
|
01:12:03
|
179
|
Rob Clarke
|
01:12:17
|
180
|
Michael Fisher
|
01:12:56
|
181
|
Evie Butler
|
01:12:56
|
182
|
Elisabeth Tuck
|
01:12:56
|
183
|
Shannon Mosawi
|
01:13:08
|
184
|
Martin Burke
|
01:13:42
|
185
|
Claire Boulby
|
01:14:13
|
186
|
Donovan Crutchfield
|
01:14:16
|
187
|
M Renneteau-Allen
|
01:14:22
|
188
|
Richard Tippett
|
01:14:42
|
189
|
Izzy Colin
|
01:15:03
|
190
|
Jenny Ayres
|
01:15:19
|
191
|
Felicity Price
|
01:16:02
|
192
|
Susanna Clinch
|
01:16:04
|
193
|
Charlotte Gater
|
01:16:44
|
194
|
Deirdre Denman
|
01:17:11
|
195
|
Colin Denman
|
01:17:12
|
196
|
Anna Fenton
|
01:20:43
|
197
|
Jonathan Shore
|
01:22:16
|
198
|
Louvaine Shore
|
01:22:16
|
199
|
Rebbekah Lamont
|
01:22:35
|
200
|
Grace Pickles
|
01:22:42
|
201
|
Sue Widdowson
|
01:24:47
|
202
|
Lucas Robinson
|
01:30:39
|
203
|
Stephen Wing
|
01:31:08
29 October 2018
