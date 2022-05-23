International debut at 73

All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
CHELSEA Fringe Henley, a celebration of
A RUNNER from Caversham Heights made his England debut at the Chester half marathon last Sunday.
David Dibben, 73, was selected to represent England in the Age Group Masters team where he finished sixth in his age category in a time of one hour, 47 minutes and 27 seconds.
Dibben’s Reading Roadrunners clubmate Eddie Thorpe, 78, also made his international debut where he finished in a time of two hours and seven seconds.
