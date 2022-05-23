Monday, 23 May 2022

International debut at 73

A RUNNER from Caversham Heights made his England debut at the Chester half marathon last Sunday.

David Dibben, 73, was selected to represent England in the Age Group Masters team where he finished sixth in his age category in a time of one hour, 47 minutes and 27 seconds.

Dibben’s Reading Roadrunners clubmate Eddie Thorpe, 78, also made his international debut where he finished in a time of two hours and seven seconds.

