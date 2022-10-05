Just capital, say marathon runners

A TELVEVISION presenter says she couldn’t stop smiling as she ran the London Marathon.

Sophie Van Brugen, from Shiplake, was one of thousands of people who took part in Sunday’s event and said she enjoyed the whole experience.

The BBC journalist raised £5,250 for Sue Ryder, whose nurses cared for her mother, Susan, after was diagnosed with breast cancer. She died in 2019.

Mrs Van Brugen, 42, was greeted at the end of the 26-mile challenged by her husband Phil and sons Rufus, 10, and Miles, seven.

She said: “I can’t quite believe I’ve actually completed a marathon. The whole experience was amazing, from the crowds to the weather, and to be able to do it in memory of my mum and raise money for Sue Ryder has been an honour.

“It took four hours to get to the start line because of the train strike but I was determined not to get stressed and just to enjoy the whole experience. Everyone is so friendly and the volunteers were wonderful.

“I felt really relaxed. At the start we were watching the elite athletes begin their race on a big screen and I was giggling — I said: ‘I can’t even sprint that fast’. The costumes were amazing. I saw a Sonic the Hedgehog and someone even dressed as a helicopter air ambulance. There were lots of Minions too

“The whole way round I couldn’t stop smiling.

“I didn’t stop and I didn’t hit the famous wall. There were Sue Ryder cheer points at miles 14 and 21. It was so lovely I nearly cried. When total strangers cheer for you it restores your faith in humanity.

“When you look at how much the London Marathon has raised over the years, you feel humbled to be a part of it. It’s such a happy, joyful event.

“The emotion gets you. I had a photo of mum in the back of my runner’s belt, so she was with me the whole way.

“At St James’s Palace, you turn the corner and you’re nearly at the end and I started welling up.

“A group of young women shouted, ‘Come on, Sophie, you’re going to be part of the strong girls’ running club’. There’s real camaraderie among total strangers.”

Also running for Sue Ryder was concert pianist and music teacher Anita D’Attellis, from Henley, who was talking part for the second year running.

She lost her husband, John Downing, an award-winning former Fleet Street photographer, in 2020, less than two years after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Ms D’Attellis, 48, said: “Sue Ryder were the wonderful people who looked after him.”

She raised £1,537 by completing the marathon and has now raised a total of about £17,000 for the charity through sponsored runs and fundraising concerts.

Ms D’Attellis said: “I never considered myself a runner. In the early days of lockdown I started doing very long walks, then started running and got addicted.

“One of my very first charity runs was a 10km and back then even that felt impossible.

“I am very happy and really relieved to have done the London Marathon. The second half was really quite tough but I managed to get to the end. It was worse last year because I was injured. After last year I vowed I would never do it again but I did.”

She was shortlisted for BBC Radio Oxford’s Make a Difference Awards and attended a celebratory event for nominees at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford on Friday.

Ms D’Attellis said: “Apparently hundreds of people were nominated in Oxfordshire and I got down to the last four in the fundraiser category.

“I’m still after donations — I want to get as much as possible.”

Hairdresser Kelly Hargreaves, from Henley, completed her seventh London Marathon, raising £3,000 for MACS, a charity which supports children born without eyes or underdeveloped eyes.

Her husband Ian completed his fourth.

Mrs Hargreaves, 56, said: “I did it in four hours, 56 minutes, not my personal best but considering I have a very painful foot injury I am happy with that and at least my foot held out.

“Ian did an amazing four hours, 36 minutes and is really pleased. He’d never got under five hours before so he smashed it.

“It was a great experience, as always. Everyone is running for a reason. There are lots of sad stories and I have no right to complain about my poorly foot when so many people are running for their mums and dads and friends.

“It shouldn’t be about the time but about enjoying it and raising money.

“I’ve done it so many times, you have your special landmarks. My nephew, daughter, her boyfriend and friends and clients were there on route and I managed to see everyone. It’s just for a few seconds and you don’t stop but it’s such a massive boost.

“I have to thank everyone for all the donations and love and support.”

Mrs Hargreaves said she had already applied for next year’s London Marathon ballot, adding: “I just can’t help myself.”

Squadron Leader Jez Allinson, from RAF Benson, once again ran the race dressed as a Star Wars Stormtrooper. In 2020, he ran 1,000 miles in the costume, raising more than £70,000. He said: “The weekend before London I ran the Berlin Marathon and I thought, ‘I don’t want to run two marathons back to back as me, I’ll dust off the costume. If I wear the helmet, no one will see how tired I am’.

“It was one of the hardest runs I’ve done. I’d forgotten how hard it is to run in costume. In the past, I’d trained in it and my body was used to it.

“I assumed because I’m the fittest I’ve even been, I’d just be able to put it on.

“Everything was good for the first half but then I got warm and the wheels came off. I thought, ‘I’m not going for a particular time, I’m just going to finish’.

“As I came round Buckingham Palace the organisers put on the Star Wars theme music and people started cheering.

“I have no intention of putting the costume back on again. I ran it in five hours, 31 minutes but I ran Berlin in three hours, 31 minutes so it’s an indication of how much harder it is.”