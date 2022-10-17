Man runs for charity that supported disabled brother

A MAN ovecame long covid to run the London Marathon in aid of a charity that supported his disabled brother.

Owyn Thatcher, 27, of Northfield End, Henley, was due to take part in last year’s race but he was forced to pull out when he contracted covid shortly beforehand.

He took part in this year’s race on October 2 and raised more than £2,000 for Whizz-Kidz, a charity for young wheelchair users.

Mr Thatcher said: “I caught covid four to five weeks before I was due to run last year.

“I had already done one 20-mile training run. I took a week off, did my second 20-mile run and started coughing, I had temporary asthma and I needed a steroid inhaler.

“I felt like I had never trained and couldn’t even walk 100 metres. I was coughing a lot and had trouble breathing just sitting down.”

It took him six months to recover and he wasn’t able to restart training for another two months after that.

Mr Thatcher finished the marathon in just over three and a half hours and said he enjoyed the day.

“It was great,” he said. “I had quite a few family and friends come to support me. I couldn’t believe the crowd and the atmosphere.

“I saw my family and friends around mile 23 and that gave me a real boost. I had nearly ran out of energy but when I saw I only had 800m to go I carried on — the mind is a strong thing.

“Getting over the finish line was incredible. I had a pure sense of happiness and achievement — it was unreal. It feels so good to raise money for a cause close to my heart.”

Mr Thatcher’s brother George, 29, who has cerebral palsy, lives with his parents on Gainsborough Hill, Henley.

He was given his first wheelchair by Whizz-Kidz at the age of five.

Mr Thatcher said: “It was a powered wheelchair and it helped George massively. It gave him so much more freedom to move around independently rather than relying on other people.

“I wanted to help Whizz-Kidz support other young people in the same way.”

Previously, Mr Thatcher has run the Henley half marathon to raise funds for the Chiltern Centre in Henley, which George used to attend.

Next year, he hopes to run the London Marathon again and the Berlin Marathon.

To donate, visit

Meanwhile, a grandmother from Henley came third in the 50 to 54 age category at this year's London Marathon and was the 86th woman overall to finish.

Carrie Hoskins, 54, of Watermans Road, finished in two hours, 57 minutes and 34 seconds, which is less than a minute off her personal best.

“I feel really proud that I can do it at my age,” she said. “All the hard work that you put into training pays off.

“I went to Gillotts School and did running there and then I stopped until I had children as it was a great way to keep fit.

“I joined Reading Roadrunners about 12 years ago. It really helped, being part of a big team and having people around you.

“I’ve done the London Marathon 10 or 11 times. It’s a lovely one to do. This year the weather was perfect — it was a lovely day.”

Because of her fast time, Mrs Hoskins has been guaranteed a place in the marathon next year or the one after.

She said: “I’ve previously done it for charity. As a fast runner, I take my hat off to people who do it for longer.

“It’s harder on their bodies and I have massive respect for anyone who manages to do it for a cause or in memory of someone. Those people are very special.”