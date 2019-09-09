Monday, 09 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Refreshed

THE Dog & Badger in Medmenham has re-opened after refurbishment.

The makeover included changes to the restaurant and a new outdoor space.

More than 100 guests attended the official
re-opening party at the grade II listed pub.

Steve Cox, managing director of Golden Brick Pubs, said: “Opening events are always an opportunity to showcase what we have to offer and I was delighted to see so many guests.

“We also raised valuable funds for the village hall, which we are proud to support.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33