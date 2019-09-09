Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
Monday, 09 September 2019
THE Dog & Badger in Medmenham has re-opened after refurbishment.
The makeover included changes to the restaurant and a new outdoor space.
More than 100 guests attended the official
re-opening party at the grade II listed pub.
Steve Cox, managing director of Golden Brick Pubs, said: “Opening events are always an opportunity to showcase what we have to offer and I was delighted to see so many guests.
“We also raised valuable funds for the village hall, which we are proud to support.”
09 September 2019
