Building expert shortlisted for award for Eton project

A PROJECT manager from Medmenham has been shortlisted for a national building award.

Adrian O’Shaughnessy, who works at Francis Construction in Thatcham, has been nominated for his work in extending and remodelling New Schools, one of the principal buildings at Eton College.

He is shortlisted in the restoration category award of the Construction Manager of the Year Awards, which will be presented in London on Wednesday.

Mr O’Shaughnessy, who has been a construction manager for 35 years, was specifically recruited for the college project for his knowledge of listed buildings restoration and his extensive experience of complex projects in the education sector. New Schools is a late Victorian Grade II listed building in the centre of the Eton conservation area.

It is so named as it was the first major building to be erected after the college’s original buildings were built in the 15th century.

Mr O’Shaughnessy said: “This has been the greatest achievement in my long career and I am honoured to be shortlisted for the prestigious restoration category award. The new visitor entrance and restored New Schools building is now a magnificent addition to the college campus and will be for many years to come.

“This was an incredibly challenging project. The exceptional level of detail required, while working within a bustling college establishment and around listed buildings, required enormous focus and meticulous planning.”