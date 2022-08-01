Light-hearted look at birds and bees

A UNIVERSITY student who grew up in Medmenham is taking the trickiest of topics to the Edinburgh Fringe next month, with a farcical play which looks at the birds and the bees.

Maddie Clark, 20, who is about to start her final year at Durham University studying philosophy, politics and economics, has collaborated with the Collingwood Woodplayers, the university theatre troupe, who will be performing 1972: The Future of Sex.

The play explores the lives of three couples in the Seventies. Rich plays in a band and is going out with popular Christine — they have plans together after a gig. Anna is in her first same-sex relationship with Tessa. Penny, a student, is dating Martin, a feminist lecturer. Meanwhile, androgynous Anton is pondering his gender and sexuality in his bedroom while listening to David Bowie.

Maddie Clark is producing and playing Anna in the show, which explores how themes of an adult nature have evolved over the last few years.

She said: “It’s fast and it’s slick, it entertains and then through hilariously drawn, awkward moments, the audience can take away from it whatever they want. It’s funny and it’s honest.”

1972: The Future of Sex is at the Space on North Bridge, Edinburgh, from Friday, August 5 to Saturday, August 20 (no performance on Sunday, August 14) at 1.20pm. For more information, visit www.edfringe.com